Xiaomi 13 series launch event back on track and set for this Sunday

What will be revealed during the Xiaomi 13 launch event?

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Support for up to 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging

Flat AMOLED LTPO displays, with refresh rates up to 120hz

The 1-inch Sony IMX989, which debuted on the Xiaomi 12S ultra and allows for much better contrast and vibrance

Variants for 8GB and 12GB of RAM

Storage options ranging from 128 to 256 for the vanilla, and up to 512 for the Pro

We’re in for a slew of announcements and reveals by the end of the week! Among them, we’re expecting to see the latest rendition of Xiaomi’s UI – MiUI 14, their latest premium smartwatch, a budget pair of buds and a brand new product: a desktop mini PC.Naturally, the main course of the event remains the Xiaomi 13 series. We’ve got a ton of rumors running around, but what we’re expecting is to see on both the vanilla and Pro is:The Xiaomi Watch S2 is the sequel to their premium S line of smartwatches, which offers tons of training modes and a hardy battery life, but in a premium chassis, made of stainless steel and protected by sapphire glass.Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun personally took the time to tease two variants of the watch – 42mm and 46mm. Both will come in black, but the smaller one will be available in gold too, while the bigger will have a silver offering. He also teased leather bands in either blue or brown color.The Buds 4 seem to be intended as a budget counterpart to the Buds 4 Pro, which came out during the summer. While those didn’t provide any standout features, they had a solid set of expected functions, such as active noise canceling and wireless fast charging.And the surprise of the event – Xiaomi’s first desktop PC, known as the Mini Host. Teased from the company's own laptop division, it is being described as a powerful productivity tool with an impressive, compact design. Given Xiaomi’s lengthy history as a laptop manufacturer, it’d be interesting to see how that experience translates into a Mini PC.With the event being closer than expected, we won’t have to wait much longer until we can tell how many of those we’ve guessed are right. After just a few days, we will have all the juicy details about Xiaomi’s latest technical advancements.