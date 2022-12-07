Xiaomi 13 series launch event back on track and set for this Sunday
Last week, Xiaomi shared over Weibo that the Xiaomi 13 launch event would be rescheduled. This was likely linked to the recent passing of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, as is customary in Chinese tradition.
Now, this hasn’t been officialized yet, either through a message on the company's website or even a post from their Weibo account. But it would seem like the event has been set for the new date of December 11, 2022 at 7PM (local Chinese time).
We’re in for a slew of announcements and reveals by the end of the week! Among them, we’re expecting to see the latest rendition of Xiaomi’s UI – MiUI 14, their latest premium smartwatch, a budget pair of buds and a brand new product: a desktop mini PC.
Naturally, the main course of the event remains the Xiaomi 13 series. We’ve got a ton of rumors running around, but what we’re expecting is to see on both the vanilla and Pro is:
The Xiaomi Watch S2 is the sequel to their premium S line of smartwatches, which offers tons of training modes and a hardy battery life, but in a premium chassis, made of stainless steel and protected by sapphire glass.
Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun personally took the time to tease two variants of the watch – 42mm and 46mm. Both will come in black, but the smaller one will be available in gold too, while the bigger will have a silver offering. He also teased leather bands in either blue or brown color.
The Buds 4 seem to be intended as a budget counterpart to the Buds 4 Pro, which came out during the summer. While those didn’t provide any standout features, they had a solid set of expected functions, such as active noise canceling and wireless fast charging.
And the surprise of the event – Xiaomi’s first desktop PC, known as the Mini Host. Teased from the company's own laptop division, it is being described as a powerful productivity tool with an impressive, compact design. Given Xiaomi’s lengthy history as a laptop manufacturer, it’d be interesting to see how that experience translates into a Mini PC.
With the event being closer than expected, we won’t have to wait much longer until we can tell how many of those we’ve guessed are right. After just a few days, we will have all the juicy details about Xiaomi’s latest technical advancements.
Example screenshots, containing the info, that were shared by Weibo users.
A leaked render of the Xiaomi Watch S2.
Another leaked render, revealing the buds in a fresh green.
This is the official teaser for the Mini Host. It sure has a presence!
