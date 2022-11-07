Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro images leak

The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Renders for both of the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have been leaked by prolific leaker Steve H.McFly, who passed along details to CompareDial and Zoutons respectively. We’ve got a lot to dissect, especially for the Pro, so let’s dive in!


First off, the window to our digital lives: the display. The standard Xiaomi 13 will come with a 6.2-inch flat display, while the Pro will include a ~6.65-inch curved display. Both devices have a visible hole-punch style front-facing camera.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro reportedly will have a fingerprint sensor. Judging by the lack of one on the phone’s back and by the design of the side buttons, we can safely conclude that the fingerprint reader is going to be tucked away under the display.



The overall body of the Xiaomi 13 is rumored to measure at 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm, making it shorter, but thicker than its predecessor. The Pro is listed as roughly 163.0 x 74.6 x 8.8mm, which sounds eerily similar to that of the 12 Pro.

With the mention of a triple camera setup and an aluminum frame, this about sums up everything we know for the standard Xiaomi 13 as of this moment. But we’ve still got some juicy bits of info for the 13 Pro.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro might be boosted by the latest Snapdragon chip


We all know what’s most impactful: the specs under the hood. The Xiaomi 12 Pro impressed with its performance, and the 13 Pro is looking to push things further with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro may very well be one of the first phones to ship with the latest Snapdragon. The chip itself is set to be officially announced a bit later this month and word of mouth suggests high power efficiency with even higher performance.

The phone looks to be equipped with a triple camera setup. The main camera is leaked to be 50.3 MP, which is another eerie similarity with the 12. Better yet, there are rumors that the phone may be equipped with a full 1-inch sensor to power the camera array.

Although no fancy names have been revealed yet, the leaked options are black, white, pink and green, making for a solid mix of business and fun. Xiaomi is sticking to its guns, as they’ve always managed to make solid colors feel and look premium.

The Xiaomi 13 series of phones might be just around the corner


Speculation on a possible release date for the Xiaomi 13 has been set for December of this year, so it wouldn’t surprise anyone if we get an announcement for a Pro model by then, especially considering that the 12 Pro got announced in December of last year.

As time goes on, these details will either get confirmed or overwritten. As of now? If we have to go by the leaks, both phones are looking to be solid contenders, capable of holding their own against the competition, in both the budget and premium markets.
