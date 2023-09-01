Amazon UK slashes a whopping 31% off the Xiaomi 12T price tag, landing it at its best price ever
Are you looking for a smartphone that has it all: long battery life, smooth performance, a great display, and, of course, an affordable price tag? Do you also happen to live in the United Kingdom? Well, we might have just the ideal answer. We’d like to share an incredible deal on the Xiaomi 12T. This smartphone dropped to its lowest price at Amazon UK, allowing you to get it for just under £380.
Typically priced at the hefty £549.00, this smartphone probably won’t be your first choice at its regular price. But now that it’s so heavily discounted, it provides incredible value for money. Still, if you’re looking for a solid flagship phone, you’re probably better off without this phone.
The phone is pretty impressive on the camera front as well. You get the standard triple camera configuration with an incredible 108MP wide-angle main snapper with OIS. The primary shooter is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, further complemented by a 2MP macro snapper.
You should expect photos and videos taken with this device to be sharp and clear. However, the phone certainly doesn’t give flagship devices a run for their money, camera-wise.
What about its battery life? Well, Xiaomi doesn’t disappoint its fans here, either. This device performed quite well on our battery test. It even surpasses the iPhone 14 and the Google Pixel 7 on our video streaming test.
On the downside, you don’t get wireless charging on this smartphone. However, we believe the Xiaomi 12T is still a worthwhile investment, all the more so at this price. So, if you're looking for a great upper mid-range device at a bargain, now's definitely the time to act.
The retailer offers all three color configurations with the same incredible markdown of 31%. So, you can pick the Clear Blue, Cosmic Black, or Lunar Silver color variant without worrying that you’d have to shell out an extra few pounds to get the paint job you like the most.
So, you have a 6.67-inch AMOLED DotDisplay with a snappy, dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. Coupled with the respectable upper mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra chipset, this device should facilitate an enjoyable streaming and gaming experience. Even playing more demanding 3D games shouldn’t impede its performance.
