Save £150 on the awesome Xiaomi 12 Lite mid-ranger as long as you make a compromise on the color

What if we told you that you could snag an awesome mid-ranger with great performance at an incredible price, as long as you make a compromise and get this nice phone in pink? Well, those brave enough not to be bothered by the color of their phone and living in the UK can indeed score a massive saving on an amazing mid-ranger right now.

Amazon UK is selling the Pink-colored 128GB version of the Xiaomi 12 Lite at an awesome 36% discount. And when you convert the percentage into cash, you'll see that you can save £150 on the Xiaomi 12 Lite in Pink through this deal. Not bad, right? £150 off, only if you go for the Pink model. We must also note that the Black color option is also currently on sale on Amazon UK, but the discount here is around £29.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is a solid mid-range. It comes with the reasonably powerful Snapdragon 778G chipset, which offers pretty decent performance. In addition to its nice amount of firepower, the phone takes beautiful photos thanks to its huge 108 MP camera on board. The videos are good as well, but sadly, they don't come out as impressive as the pictures.

In terms of battery life, the Xiaomi 12 Lite sports a 4300 mAh power cell, which should get you through the day without the need to make a pit stop. Moreover, the phone supports crazy fast 67W wired charging, which can fill the tank to 50% in just 13 minutes. Oh, and you are getting a 67W charger in the box, which is also pretty awesome.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is pretty impressive. It packs good performance, takes beautiful photos, and supports crazy fast charging in addition to its nice all-day battery life. And now, this awesome phone can be yours for £150 less, as long as you buy it in pink.

Our advice is: take advantage of this deal; score a massive saving on a great phone. Then get a nice case to hide the true color of your Xiaomi 12 Lite. Of course, you can also show the world how confident you really are and carry your Pink phone with a transparent case or with no case at all. Either way, the Xiaomi 12 Lite is awesome and definitely deserves going for it, even in Pink.

