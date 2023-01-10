Comcast brings AirPlay support to its Xfinity streaming app

We remain committed to providing our Xfinity TV customers with more choice and flexibility. By adding AirPlay functionality to the Xfinity Stream app, we are bringing them new ways to enjoy their programming in and out of the home

After releasing the Apple TV+ app across its many entertainment platforms and bringing the Xfinity Stream app to Apple TV devices last year, Comcast announced that the app finally includes support for AirPlay. Apple’s proprietary protocol that allows users to stream media between devices is fully compatible with Comcast’s Xfinity Stream app.Starting today, Xfinity customers can use AirPlay to stream and share entertainment from the Xfinity Stream app, such as live news and sports, on demand movies and shows, as well as DVR recordings, directly to Apple TV 4K Of course, if you’re a Comcast customer and own any other device that supports AirPlay, you’ll be able to stream and share programming from the app as well. This is something that was left out from the initial rollout of the Xfinity Stream app to Apple TV devices back in June, an oversight corrected after more than six months..”In other news, Comcast kicked off 2023 with an interesting offering, “Free This Week,” which promises to provide Xfinity customers with access to a new selection of free content each week from some of the most popular streaming services and premium networks.The deal comes with no strings attached and will be available throughout the entire 2023 beginning January. Comcast announced that Free This Week will be available for Xfinity customers on X1 and Flex. Additionally, a selection of Free This Week programming will be available on the Xfinity Stream app and Xumo’s XClass TV.In order to access content via Free This Week, you can simply say “Free This Week” into your voice remote. You can also check out what content is going to be unlocked in future weeks, not just access content currently available.