Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Comcast brings AirPlay support to its Xfinity streaming app

Wireless service
@cosminvasile
Comcast brings AirPlay support to its Xfinity streaming app
After releasing the Apple TV+ app across its many entertainment platforms and bringing the Xfinity Stream app to Apple TV devices last year, Comcast announced that the app finally includes support for AirPlay. Apple’s proprietary protocol that allows users to stream media between devices is fully compatible with Comcast’s Xfinity Stream app.

Starting today, Xfinity customers can use AirPlay to stream and share entertainment from the Xfinity Stream app, such as live news and sports, on demand movies and shows, as well as DVR recordings, directly to Apple TV 4K.

Of course, if you’re a Comcast customer and own any other device that supports AirPlay, you’ll be able to stream and share programming from the app as well. This is something that was left out from the initial rollout of the Xfinity Stream app to Apple TV devices back in June, an oversight corrected after more than six months.

We remain committed to providing our Xfinity TV customers with more choice and flexibility. By adding AirPlay functionality to the Xfinity Stream app, we are bringing them new ways to enjoy their programming in and out of the home.”

In other news, Comcast kicked off 2023 with an interesting offering, “Free This Week,” which promises to provide Xfinity customers with access to a new selection of free content each week from some of the most popular streaming services and premium networks.

The deal comes with no strings attached and will be available throughout the entire 2023 beginning January. Comcast announced that Free This Week will be available for Xfinity customers on X1 and Flex. Additionally, a selection of Free This Week programming will be available on the Xfinity Stream app and Xumo’s XClass TV.

In order to access content via Free This Week, you can simply say “Free This Week” into your voice remote. You can also check out what content is going to be unlocked in future weeks, not just access content currently available.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Popular stories

Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Goodbye, AirPods and Apple Watch! Groundbreaking hybrid Huawei watch-buds give us the future now!
Goodbye, AirPods and Apple Watch! Groundbreaking hybrid Huawei watch-buds give us the future now!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless