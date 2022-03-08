Apple TV+ scores exclusive Friday night baseball games

Apple TV+ scores exclusive Friday Night Baseball games0
While at the beginning Apple TV+ only had a handful of original shows, fast forward to today, and it has already had its share of hit TV series, documentaries, or movies people talk about.
Apple TV+ gets exclusive baseball games
Apple TV+ is now making a foray in sports, too. That's right, subscribers (which recently include all LG TV owners, too) to Apple's TV+ service will be able to watch Friday night baseball "marquee games" that they won't be able to see anywhere else.
Apple says that "fans can tune in to two games on Friday nights during the regular season, available only on Apple TV+," starting a new trend of sports exclusives that is certain to raise its profile among subscribers.
In addition to “Friday Night Baseball,” fans in the US will be able to enjoy “MLB Big Inning,” a live show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the regular season. Baseball fans in the US and Canada will also have access to a new 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more, as well as a full complement of on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content.
