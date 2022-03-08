Apple TV+ scores exclusive Friday night baseball games





While at the beginning Apple TV+ only had a handful of original shows, fast forward to today, and it has already had its share of hit TV series, documentaries, or movies people talk about.





Apple TV+ gets exclusive baseball games





Apple TV+ is now making a foray in sports, too. That's right, subscribers (which recently include all LG TV owners, too) to Apple's TV+ service will be able to watch Friday night baseball "marquee games" that they won't be able to see anywhere else.





Apple says that " fans can tune in to two games on Friday nights during the regular season, available only on Apple TV+ ," starting a new trend of sports exclusives that is certain to raise its profile among subscribers.





The cord-cutting trend and the runaway success that Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and other streamers that produce original content became didn't go unnoticed at Apple. It circled the wagons and launched a streaming package mix of exclusive shows and popular channels like HBO or Showtime that materialized as TV+, Apple's first foray into a new industry in a good while.