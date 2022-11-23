Get the handset of your dreams from Xfinity Mobile for $500 off (certain conditions apply)

Now through December 6th, Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile are offering Black Friday deals on smartphones made by Apple , Samsung, and Google . So regardless of whether you favor the iPhone, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 line, or the Pixel 7 series, Xfinity can save you some money this holiday season. There are some conditions which we will explain a little later. Right now, sit back and focus on the savings.

Save $500 now through December 6th on the latest smartphones made by Apple, Samsung, and Google







So you say that you want an iPhone 12, an iPhone 13, or an iPhone 14 series device. During the sale, you can take $500 off the price of these handsets including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. With the deal, you could end up making 24 monthly payments as low as $25 for the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max ($29.16/month for 256GB, $37.50/month for 512GB, and $45.83/month for 1TB).







The 128GB iPhone 14 Pro will run you $20.83 a month over 24 months ($25/month for 256GB, $33.33/month for 512GB, and $41.66/month for 1TB) if you take advantage of Xfinity Mobile's largesse.







But perhaps the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is more to your liking. Or perhaps a foldable phone is what you really want. Until December 6th, you can save $500 on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. And the same deal is available for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Galaxy S22 Ultra with 128GB of storage will be yours for 24 monthly payments of $29.16. Need more storage? For 24 monthly payments of $33.33, the 256GB unit can be put in your hands.





Ok, you want a foldable. We get it. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, until December 6th, can be purchased for 24 monthly payments of $54.16 (256GB of storage) or $59.16 (512GB of storage). The Galaxy Z Flip 4 clamshell starts at 24 monthly payments of $20.83 for the model with 128GB of storage. If you want 256GB of storage, that price is $23.33/month for 24 months. The most popular foldable last year was the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and with 128GB of storage, you'll be paying only $12.50 per month over 24 months.





Now let's say that you want a Google Pixel 7 or a Pixel 7 Pro. Both of these models are also part of Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile's Black Friday deal. Pay $16.66 a month 24 times and you'll own the 128GB Pixel 7 Pro. Pay $20.83 per month for 24 months and the Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage is yours. If you'd rather own the Pixel 7, the 128GB model will cost you only 24 monthly payments of $4.16. Make those payments in the amount of $8.33 and you can have the variant of the phone with 256GB of storage!





Not surprising there are conditions. New customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line and existing customers must add a new line and port a new number within 30 days after purchasing the new handset. That's it! Not surprising there are conditions. New customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line and existing customers must add a new line and port a new number within 30 days after purchasing the new handset. That's it!

Xfinity Mobile uses Verizon's mobile network







Xfinity Mobile is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) that uses Verizon's network including its 5G service. Subscribers can pay for shared data by the "Gig" with 1GB priced at $15/month, $30/month for 3GB, and $60/month for 10GB.





Or you can pay for unlimited data priced at $45/month for one line, $60/month for two lines, $90/month for three lines, and $120/month for four lines. Xfinity will reduce data speeds after 20 GB of usage per line. During times of network traffic congestion, your data speed could be temporarily slower. 5G Ultra Wideband is available in parts of certain cities. Using the Xfinity Mobile app you can switch from By the Gig to an unlimited plan anytime you choose.





Both plans include unlimited talk and text although texts with images count against your data cap.