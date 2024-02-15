Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Xbox February update adds touch controls for remote play on Android and iOS

Microsoft Apps Games
@cosminvasile
Xbox February update adds touch controls for remote play on Android and iOS
Whether you’re rocking an iPhone or an Android phone as your daily driver, you are no longer limited to playing games specifically designed for smaller screens. Microsoft promised last month that it will make it possible to play games on iOS and Android devices without having to use a controller.

Today, the Xbox February update is bringing the much-needed touch controls for remote play with the iOS and Android Xbox apps. This means that even if you don’t have an Xbox Wireless Controller, you can now play games when away from your console.

The same custom touch layouts available through Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) are now available when remotely playing games from your Xbox console. The vast majority of games support touch controls, including Minecraft Dungeons, Psychonauts 2, and Sea of Thieves.

In fact, Xbox remote play supports custom touch control layouts on more than a hundred games when using the Xbox app on iOS, Android, and Windows devices.

Besides adding touch controls in Xbox remote play, the latest Xbox update brings a new thumbstick calibration tool for Xbox Wireless Controllers, as well as improved filtering and sorting in My games & apps.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE sees new record-low prices on Amazon
The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE sees new record-low prices on Amazon

Latest News

Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless