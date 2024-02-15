Xbox February update adds touch controls for remote play on Android and iOS
Whether you’re rocking an iPhone or an Android phone as your daily driver, you are no longer limited to playing games specifically designed for smaller screens. Microsoft promised last month that it will make it possible to play games on iOS and Android devices without having to use a controller.
Today, the Xbox February update is bringing the much-needed touch controls for remote play with the iOS and Android Xbox apps. This means that even if you don’t have an Xbox Wireless Controller, you can now play games when away from your console.
In fact, Xbox remote play supports custom touch control layouts on more than a hundred games when using the Xbox app on iOS, Android, and Windows devices.
The same custom touch layouts available through Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) are now available when remotely playing games from your Xbox console. The vast majority of games support touch controls, including Minecraft Dungeons, Psychonauts 2, and Sea of Thieves.
Besides adding touch controls in Xbox remote play, the latest Xbox update brings a new thumbstick calibration tool for Xbox Wireless Controllers, as well as improved filtering and sorting in My games & apps.
