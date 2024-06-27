Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Microsoft brings its Xbox Cloud Gaming service to Amazon Fire TV

The best deals in the gaming industry, Xbox Game Pass, will soon be available on Amazon Fire TV. Microsoft has just announced it has teamed up with Amazon to bring its Xbox Cloud Gaming service to over 25 countries where Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available.

This will allow Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play games directly from the Xbox app on select Fire TV devices via cloud gaming. Obviously, you’ll need an exceptional internet connection, but you won’t have to pay for a console or download anything on your Fire TV device.

Basically, you’ll only need a Fire TV Stick, a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to gain access to hundreds of high-quality games, including Forza Horizon 5, Starfield, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

Microsoft announced that the Xbox app will be released on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K very soon. Here is what you’ll have to do to start playing games:

  • Install and launch the Xbox app from your Fire TV device.
  • Sign in with your Microsoft account to play.
  • If you haven’t already, you can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for one low monthly price.
  • Connect a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller (i.e Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, DualShock 4)
  • Start playing!

It’s worth mentioning that even if you don’t have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, you’ll still be able to play some games that are free such as Fortnite.

For those who just want to see how smooth the cloud gaming experience is and if it’s worth paying for it, can pay $1 for 14 days. Subscription continues automatically if not canceled during the 14-day trial. The cost of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is $16.99 per month, but it covers all platforms (PC, console, and cloud gaming).
Cosmin Vasile
