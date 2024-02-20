This dirt-cheap Fire TV Stick 4K streamer will sell out soon, so hurry up and pull the trigger now!

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Does your smart TV feel... pretty dumb and slow of late for some reason? Do you still own a good old fashioned "dumb" TV set and have no intention to spend hundreds of bucks on a new and "modern" one just to realize its interface is kind of laggy and not all that sophisticated?

The Fire TV Stick 4K is here to fix all of your problems and make your life a great deal easier at the crazy low price of $22.99. No, that's (obviously) not how much Amazon normally charges for this small, discreet, and remarkably powerful streaming device, but if you go on Woot (and hurry), you can slash a very cool 27 bucks (or 54 percent) off the e-commerce giant's regular price for the non-Max Fire TV Stick with 4K support.

Digital Media Player with 4K Ultra HD Video Streaming Capabilities, Dolby Vision Support, HDR, HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG, Dolby Atmos Audio, 8GB Storage, Quad-Core 1.7GHz CPU, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI Output, Alexa Voice Remote Included, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Digital Media Player with 4K Ultra HD Video Streaming Capabilities, Dolby Vision Support, HDR, HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG, Dolby Atmos Audio, 8GB Storage, Quad-Core 1.7GHz CPU, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI Output, Alexa Voice Remote Included, New
That's a retailer owned by none other than Amazon, mind you, so it perhaps shouldn't come as a big surprise that the ultra-affordable units on sale today (and today only) at that lower-than-ever price will ship in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition alongside a full 1-year warranty provided by the device manufacturer itself.

At 23 bucks, it's simply impossible to argue with the value and appeal of a little streaming stick capable of delivering 4K Ultra HD video content on the biggest possible screen in your living room with added Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio support.

The digital media player is bundled with a third-gen Alexa voice remote, which will definitely come in handy for controlling your living room entertainment experience both by touch and by voice. And in terms of streaming services officially supported, the Fire TV Stick 4K easily covers all the bases, from Netflix to Disney+, Max, and of course, Prime Video, so despite a ridiculously low price point that might suggest otherwise, you're really not looking at any obvious compromises here as far as hardware or software capabilities are concerned.

Because this new Woot promotion is so insanely attractive, we're fairly certain the e-tailer's inventory will be depleted much earlier than the end of the day, so you better hurry and place your order... or settle for a humbler $15 discount available at Amazon itself.

