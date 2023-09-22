X's Twitter Circles feature to be retired soon

Twitter launched Circles since last year, before it subsequently became X, but the feature never gained widespread adoption. In its Help Center, X updated the feature description as follows:





PSA: we’re disabling Circles by October 31.



more info → https://t.co/sHY9l6SUFw — Support (@Support) September 21, 2023



X didn't specify the reason why this feature will be deprecated, and it is unclear why it has chosen this moment to do so. Additionally, it remains to be seen how this decision to shut down Circles will be met by the users who actually use it.





Some have expressed that Circles is far too similar to the Communities feature, and that may be a reason why X has decided to do away with one. It does make sense that as X tries to curb expenses and further monetize the platform, they get rid of features that seem redundant focus on developing features that are more widely used.



Only time will tell whether Communities will be able to fill the void left by Circles. In the meantime, users who are looking for a way to share tweets with a limited group of people may want to consider using other platforms, such as Facebook Groups or Discord servers, among other existing platforms.