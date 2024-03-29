Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

X confirms NSFW Communities are on the way

By
2comments
Apps
X confirms NSFW Communities are on the way
It looks like X (formerly Twitter) is getting spicier. Well, at least its Communities feature is. Admins will soon be able to label their subreddit-style groups as "adult content", a move that comes hot on the heels of rumors swirling around X's potential embrace of NSFW material.

The news was dropped, almost casually, by X engineer Dong Wook Chung in a recent post. Chung hinted that "soon" your X feed might be a lot more filtered, with NSFW content automatically stashed away within Communities. The catch? Admins get to decide whether their Community gets the "Adult" label or not.

X confirms NSFW Communities are on the way
Source: X

This might feel like a shrug-worthy move to some, but many saw this one coming. Bloomberg reported that researchers had already uncovered hints towards X enabling "adult-sensitive" content settings some time ago. Remember, X has historically allowed a bit more risky content than other social media apps. Profile pics and Community banners, though... that's where it draws the line.

X "Communities" themselves aren't even a Musk invention. Twitter started playing with the concept back in 2021, promising a whole new level of cozy conversation. What Twitter never promised was whether that coziness would get, well, adult-themed. And as Engadget points out, let's not forget that for a hot minute in 2022, the company was reportedly flirting with the idea of launching an OnlyFans rival. Talk about a change of direction! Those plans were reportedly scrapped due to the looming risk that it would make X's existing problems with illegal child exploitation material infinitely worse.

To clarify further, Chung did post another statement on the matter, saying "this setting is about making Communities safer for everyone by automatically filtering out NSFW content" and that X will require users to have specified their age in order to search these NSFW communities. However, this entire thing feels like a powder keg with a very short fuse. We'll have to wait and see what happens once the filter is activated.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless