X introduces passkeys for iOS users in the US





Today we’re excited to launch Passkeys as a login option for our US-based users on iOS!



A passkey is a new, easy to use, and secure way to log in to your account - all from your device. Passkeys are more secure than traditional passwords since they’re individually generated by… — Safety (@Safety) January 23, 2024



Creating a passkey for X means you can say goodbye to the hassle of entering a password every time you log in. Now, you can simply trust your device's security features like Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode to get you effortlessly into your account.



To create a passkey in X, just follow these easy steps in the iOS app. Log in with the account you want to secure, then go to Your account > Settings and privacy > Security and account access > Security > Additional password protection. In this menu, choose Passkey. You'll be prompted to enter your password, and just follow the steps from there.



Setting up passkeys involves your device generating both a public key and a private key. Your device keeps the private key secure, while the shared public key is stored on the platform you're signing into, like X.



Once the setup is complete, you can opt for a passkey instead of a password to log into your X account. Your device will verify your identity using the public key. Conveniently, this passkey works seamlessly across all devices signed into the same iCloud account.



If you haven't spotted X's passkey feature yet, no worries! The rollout may still be in progress, so keep an eye out for the update.



As of 2024, passkeys are still in the early stages of adoption, but they are gaining momentum as a promising alternative to traditional passwords. Many big tech companies, such as Apple, Microsoft, and Google, already allow passwordless logins and X (formerly Twitter) is following suit.X has jumped on the passkey bandwagon, now letting iOS users on iPhones and iPads enjoy this nifty security feature no matter if they're rocking the free or premium X experience. Currently available in the US, X has not disclosed the timeline for extending this feature to Android or other countries.