Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

These $300 earbuds will fail in two years, and no fixing is available, says this CEO

Audio
These $300 earbuds will fail in two years, and no fixing is available, says this CEO
It’s Friday, so it's time to kick back and check out the third “Worst in Show” awards by iFixit!

They scan and select the most outrageous products from the annual CES forum and “award” them in various categories, like “Privacy”, “Security”, “Repairability” and… “Enshittification”.

“Enshittification” is the word of 2023, according to the American Dialect Society. As Wikipedia puts it, Enshittification is also known as platform decay – the pattern of decreasing quality of online platforms that act as two-sided markets.

Back to the “Worst in Show” awards. The judges from iFixit handed them out based on product-related questions like “How bad is this product?”, “Are the problems with this gadget innovatively bad?”, “How much do the negatives outweigh the positives?”, and more.

The trouble with the earbuds


In the “Repairability” category, iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens selects the anti-award for the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds.

“If you spend $300 on a set of headphones, you expect it to last. Particularly if it’s from Sennheiser, the stalwart brand known for bulletproof, long-lasting over-the-ear headphones”, he says.

The problem is that “Just like almost every other True Wireless earbud, these contain three separate batteries. The bud cells will fail after two years of regular use. Sennheiser does not sell replacement batteries, and internet forums are replete with people complaining that the company won’t repair them”.

What else is “the worst”?


Okay, this one isn’t what you’d call a piece of “mobile technology”, but it’s hilarious – again, it’s Friday, so don’t take things too seriously.

In the “Who Asked for This?” category the “winner” is… Instacart AI-powered smart sarts.

“We see 10,000 ads per day, but that’s not enough for Instacart! Their new “AI-powered” shopping cart with a display screen tracks what you buy and shows you curated ads… er, “experiences” to “connect” with brands. It uses historic shopping behavior to push junk foods you’ve bought before. Grocery stores are overwhelming and navigating promotions is exhausting, and I question the sanity of whoever thought we should make it worse”, reads the blog post.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Galaxy S23 descends to lowest of low as Amazon clears space for S24
Galaxy S23 descends to lowest of low as Amazon clears space for S24

Latest News

Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless