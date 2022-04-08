 WordleBot Tells You How Good You Really Are at Wordle - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Games

WordleBot Tells You How Good You Really Are at Wordle

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
WordleBot is here to shame you
Some things in the Universe just can’t be explained by logic - like Pokemon, 80s fashion, and well… Wordle. If you happen to be one of those blissfully ignorant people who don’t know what Wordle is, check out our piece on the subject.

The fact of the matter is that the game has exploded during the past few months, and all this popularity led to the New York Times buying the game in the beginning of 2022. Now, the news behemoth has created a bot, aimed to show how good (or bad) you are playing Wordle.

The aptly named WordleBot is actually an online tool that checks your Wordle prowess and spills out a result. The algorithm judges players on three basic categories - Skill, Luck and Steps.

Your “skill” is the efficiency with which you’re guessing letters and words, while luck basically checks your results against the statistical probability. The “Steps” parameter counts the guesses you made to reach the correct solution.

You can check your Wordle result following this link, after you’ve completed the wordle of the day. There’s an option to upload a screenshot of your completed Wordle and get a result that way. Here's my (obviously inferior) solution to today's World (spoiler alert!). What's YOUR result? Brag about it in the comments below.


And if you’re bored playing Wordle, you can also try this strange battle royale version, and get obliterated. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Lens Multisearch beta rolls out in the US; lets you find things by using a photo instead of words
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google Lens Multisearch beta rolls out in the US; lets you find things by using a photo instead of words
Best Buy has one very impressive Microsoft Surface Pro 8 variant on sale at a huge $400 discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Best Buy has one very impressive Microsoft Surface Pro 8 variant on sale at a huge $400 discount
-$400
LG creates a phone display task force as BOE grows to be both iPhone and Samsung OLED supplier
by Daniel Petrov,  0
LG creates a phone display task force as BOE grows to be both iPhone and Samsung OLED supplier
Best iPhone 13 tips & tricks you should know about
by Rado Minkov,  1
Best iPhone 13 tips & tricks you should know about
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G leaks out in full with... unusual camera design, hot new processor, and more
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G leaks out in full with... unusual camera design, hot new processor, and more
Weak demand for the new iPhone SE has investors trimming revenue estimates for Apple
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Weak demand for the new iPhone SE has investors trimming revenue estimates for Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless