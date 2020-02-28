T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Woot is holding an absolutely bonkers sale on new and old Samsung smartphones

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 28, 2020

Hardcore fans of Samsung smartphones looking for a solid deal on a high-end model released anytime between 2014 and 2019 may want to ignore their calendars today because Christmas is coming at the end of February this year.

You have 24 hours to choose from an absolutely insane selection of deeply discounted Galaxy S and Note-series devices in "scratch & dent" condition at Woot, every single one of which is backed by a 90-day warranty from the Amazon-owned e-tailer. Yes, that includes the ancient $49.99 Galaxy S5, $59.99 Galaxy S6, $64.99 Galaxy S6 Edge, and $79.99 Galaxy S7.

Of course, if you care about things like advanced specifications, modern designs, performance, and software support, you might want to go for a more recent addition to the best-selling Galaxy S flagship family. Last year's S10e, S10, and S10+ are all on sale today as well, fetching as little as $319.99 (the entry-level "e" variant) and as much as $449.99 (the jumbo-sized S10+ with full support for all of the nation's top wireless service providers).

If you're certain you'll use the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus on Verizon, a black model designed specifically for the largest US network can be yours for $439.99. That's a pretty reasonable price to ask for a Snapdragon 855 powerhouse with a sizable 4,100mAh battery under its hood, as well as an 8GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a triple rear-facing camera system, and a dual front-facing shooter setup.

The same obviously goes for the $369.99 price of a refurbished Verizon-locked 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 available in a single Prism Blue hue, while the $319.99 Galaxy S10e is an absolute bargain in Prism Black and Flamingo Pink color options, even though you'll also have to activate the 5.8-inch handset on Big Red.

If you're the creative type, you're probably going to love a $319.99 Galaxy Note 9 or $224.99 Galaxy Note 8, both of which are sold at these very reasonable prices in GSM-only variants. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ can also be solid choices if you don't need a stylus, setting you back $249.99 and $269.99 respectively with unlocked support for GSM operators like AT&T and T-Mobile. 

Finally, if you can live with the outdated specs and designs of the Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S8, and S8+, the three 2017-released phones are undeniably affordable, going for $179.99, $189.99, and $199.99 respectively. Talk about something for every... type of Samsung enthusiast.
