Withings’ ScanWatch Horizon luxury smartwatch now available in the US









Here are the main highlights of Withings’ ScanWatch Horizon luxury smartwatch:



Clinically validated detection of atrial fibrillation by ECG

Heart Rate scan every 10 minutes using a PPG sensor

Clinically validated SpO2

Automatic activity tracking (walking, running, swimming, distance, and calories burned)

Training mode with up to 30 activities (measurement of distance, pace, and altitude)

Fitness level assessment with VO2 Max

Sleep monitoring (length, quality, sleep phases)

Smart smartphone notifications

Altimeter records floors travelled

Water resistant up to 10 ATM

Up to 30 days battery life

Starting today, the ScanWatch Horizon is available for purchase online at Withings.com Amazon , and Best Buy for $500. Customers can choose from a 43mm screen in either Blue or Green. It's also important to mention that the ScanWatch Horizon has a 5-year guarantee and comes with both stainless-steel wristband and FKM strap.

Initially introduced in Europe, Withings’ ScanWatch Horizon smartwatch has finally hit shelves in the United States. Unlike most of its previous connected health products, the ScanWatch Horizon can be considered a luxury wearable device, not just because of the higher price, but also due the rare components used at manufacture.The ScanWatch Horizon features a sapphire-glass casing with anti-reflection coating, as well as a luxurious finish. The smartwatch comes with a stainless-steel rotating bezel with laser engraved markings, alongside Luminova hollow watch hands, indicators, and thick indices that allow it to be used in low light.Although it’s advertised as a health-oriented smartwatch, the ScantWatch Horizon is perfect for divers too. It features 10 ATM water resistance, which makes it suitable for swimming, snorkelling, and water sports. Not to mention that users can monitor all the sports activity through the connected Health Mate app. The smartwatch even allows users to take an ECG while under water.