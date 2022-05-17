 Withings’ ScanWatch Horizon luxury smartwatch now available in the US - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Withings’ ScanWatch Horizon luxury smartwatch now available in the US

Wearables
@cosminvasile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Withings’ ScanWatch Horizon luxury smartwatch now available in the US
Initially introduced in Europe, Withings’ ScanWatch Horizon smartwatch has finally hit shelves in the United States. Unlike most of its previous connected health products, the ScanWatch Horizon can be considered a luxury wearable device, not just because of the higher price, but also due the rare components used at manufacture.

The ScanWatch Horizon features a sapphire-glass casing with anti-reflection coating, as well as a luxurious finish. The smartwatch comes with a stainless-steel rotating bezel with laser engraved markings, alongside Luminova hollow watch hands, indicators, and thick indices that allow it to be used in low light.

Although it’s advertised as a health-oriented smartwatch, the ScantWatch Horizon is perfect for divers too. It features 10 ATM water resistance, which makes it suitable for swimming, snorkelling, and water sports. Not to mention that users can monitor all the sports activity through the connected Health Mate app. The smartwatch even allows users to take an ECG while under water.



Here are the main highlights of Withings’ ScanWatch Horizon luxury smartwatch:

  • Clinically validated detection of atrial fibrillation by ECG
  • Heart Rate scan every 10 minutes using a PPG sensor
  • Clinically validated SpO2
  • Automatic activity tracking (walking, running, swimming, distance, and calories burned)
  • Training mode with up to 30 activities (measurement of distance, pace, and altitude)
  • Fitness level assessment with VO2 Max
  • Sleep monitoring (length, quality, sleep phases)
  • Smart smartphone notifications
  • Altimeter records floors travelled
  • Water resistant up to 10 ATM
  • Up to 30 days battery life

Starting today, the ScanWatch Horizon is available for purchase online at Withings.com, Amazon, and Best Buy for $500. Customers can choose from a 43mm screen in either Blue or Green. It’s also important to mention that the ScanWatch Horizon has a 5-year guarantee and comes with both stainless-steel wristband and FKM strap.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Rediscovering the headphone jack in 2022: It still matters, for 3 solid reasons
Rediscovering the headphone jack in 2022: It still matters, for 3 solid reasons
Vote now: Pixel 7 - hot or not?
Vote now: Pixel 7 - hot or not?
Netflix is working on launching a live streaming feature
Netflix is working on launching a live streaming feature
Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chipset arrives May 20
Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chipset arrives May 20
Apple could bring USB-C to the AirPods and other accessories “in the foreseeable future”
Apple could bring USB-C to the AirPods and other accessories “in the foreseeable future”
Best Buy makes Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 even cheaper in two colors
Best Buy makes Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 even cheaper in two colors

Popular stories

Another phone scam targets Verizon customers
Another phone scam targets Verizon customers
Doomed before launch? Pixel Watch may ship with a very old chip
Doomed before launch? Pixel Watch may ship with a very old chip
Pixel 6 series handsets get big fingerprint scanner improvement on Android 13 beta 2
Pixel 6 series handsets get big fingerprint scanner improvement on Android 13 beta 2
Google solves leaks by “leaking” Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet but there's One More Thing!
Google solves leaks by “leaking” Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet but there's One More Thing!
Delete these Android apps before they steal your Facebook password and crypto
Delete these Android apps before they steal your Facebook password and crypto
The Motorola Moto G82 comes with good specs and a tempting price
The Motorola Moto G82 comes with good specs and a tempting price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless