With iOS 18, Apple will bring more changes to the iPhone in the EU
Up Next:
Lately, the European Union has been pushing big tech companies to adjust how they operate across its 27 member countries. How? Through new regulations like the Digital Markets Act, which has already made Apple open its ecosystem to competitors in the EU. Now, the tech giant has announced another round of changes it will make to its mobile operating systems to better align with the Digital Markets Act.
With the official release of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, Apple will give iPhones and iPads in the EU more freedom to set non-Apple apps as their defaults. The OS updates will introduce a new Default Apps section in Settings, where you can easily see and select your preferred apps.
Apple is also giving EU users the option to delete more built-in apps. In an update coming later this year, you will be able to remove the App Store, Messages, Camera, Photos, and Safari from your device.
So, quite a few changes for Apple users in the EU, right? With these updates coming with iOS 18, iPhones will become more customizable, offering users way more options for organizing their devices. However, while EU users will gain more freedom of choice, they will also miss out on new features like Apple intelligence, all because of the same law. So, it is a bit of a double-edged sword for iPhone users in the EU if you ask me.
Apple will let you set more default apps and delete a few more built-in ones on iPhones in the EU
With the official release of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, Apple will give iPhones and iPads in the EU more freedom to set non-Apple apps as their defaults. The OS updates will introduce a new Default Apps section in Settings, where you can easily see and select your preferred apps.
There will be a new Default Apps section in Settings for iPhone users in the EU. | Image credit – Apple
Beyond just browsers, mail, app stores, and contactless payments, you will also be able to choose different default apps for calls, messaging, translation, navigation, password management, keyboards, and even call spam filtering.
By the end of this year, we’ll make changes to the browser choice screen, default apps, and app deletion for iOS and iPadOS for users in the EU. These updates come from our ongoing and continuing dialogue with the European Commission about compliance with the Digital Market Act’s requirements in these areas.
– Apple, August 2024
Apple is also giving EU users the option to delete more built-in apps. In an update coming later this year, you will be able to remove the App Store, Messages, Camera, Photos, and Safari from your device.
On top of that, developers whose browsers appear on the EU's browser choice screen will now see more detailed information about their browsers presented to users. They will also have access to extra data on how the choice screen is performing. This updated choice screen will pop up for all EU users who use Safari as their default browser.
An updated choice screen will provide EU users with more options for selecting their default browser. | Image credit – Apple
If you choose a different default browser through this new choice screen and already have Safari in your Dock or on the first page of your Home Screen, your new browser will automatically replace the Safari icon in those spots.
So, quite a few changes for Apple users in the EU, right? With these updates coming with iOS 18, iPhones will become more customizable, offering users way more options for organizing their devices. However, while EU users will gain more freedom of choice, they will also miss out on new features like Apple intelligence, all because of the same law. So, it is a bit of a double-edged sword for iPhone users in the EU if you ask me.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: