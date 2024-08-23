With iOS 18, Apple will bring more changes to the iPhone in the EU

There will be a new Default Apps section in Settings for iPhone users in the EU. | Image credit – Apple





Apple, August 2024

Beyond just browsers, mail, app stores, and contactless payments, you will also be able to choose different default apps for calls, messaging, translation, navigation, password management, keyboards, and even call spam filtering.Apple is also giving EU users the option to delete more built-in apps. In an update coming later this year, you will be able to remove the App Store, Messages, Camera, Photos, and Safari from your device.On top of that, developers whose browsers appear on the EU's browser choice screen will now see more detailed information about their browsers presented to users. They will also have access to extra data on how the choice screen is performing. This updated choice screen will pop up for all EU users who use Safari as their default browser.