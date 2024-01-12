With Android 15, lock screen widgets might get a second chance
Android is the most used smartphone operating system in the world, with more than 70% of the population being Android users. The recent release of Android 14 is still gradually reaching supported devices, but the tech community is already abuzz with rumors about the upcoming Android 15.
One noteworthy speculation revolves around the potential return of lock screen widgets, as reported by Mishaal Rahman from Android Authority. By examining the code in Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3, Rahman uncovered references hinting at widget support on the lock screen, pointing towards a possible revival in Android 15.
Rahman also speculates that the communal space might be tailored for larger devices, as illustrated through screenshots on a Pixel tablet. A more limited version of lock screen widgets might function through "At a Glance." For those unfamiliar, Pixel phones feature a widget on both the home screen and lock screen called At a Glance.
Rahman highlighted the importance of the KEYGUARD category for an app to appear as a widget, a category introduced in Android 4.2 Jelly Bean but rarely used since the lock screen has not supported showing widgets in nearly a decade.
The move to bring back lock screen widgets is actually not that surprising. It was a prominent feature in Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, but it disappeared in Android 5.0 Lollipop. Additionally, Apple's integration of widgets into the iPhone lock screen in iOS 16 likely influenced the potential revival.
Google is evidently exploring the idea of incorporating widgets into upcoming Android lockscreen versions. However, the final appearance and whether it will be part of Android 15 remain uncertain.
One noteworthy speculation revolves around the potential return of lock screen widgets, as reported by Mishaal Rahman from Android Authority. By examining the code in Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3, Rahman uncovered references hinting at widget support on the lock screen, pointing towards a possible revival in Android 15.
The reintroduction of lock screen widgets in Android 15 could take two routes: integration into the existing "At a Glance" feature or a new "communal space." Rahman envisions this communal space as a separate area, likely accessible by swiping from right to left on the lock screen. Within this space, users could organize and add multiple widgets, akin to iOS's Today View.
Rahman also speculates that the communal space might be tailored for larger devices, as illustrated through screenshots on a Pixel tablet. A more limited version of lock screen widgets might function through "At a Glance." For those unfamiliar, Pixel phones feature a widget on both the home screen and lock screen called At a Glance.
The exploration of Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 revealed the activation of the unfinished communal space. However, it was evident that the feature was still in progress. Google Calendar, Google Clock, and the Google app had available widgets, but native support for widgets from other apps was lacking.
Rahman highlighted the importance of the KEYGUARD category for an app to appear as a widget, a category introduced in Android 4.2 Jelly Bean but rarely used since the lock screen has not supported showing widgets in nearly a decade.
The move to bring back lock screen widgets is actually not that surprising. It was a prominent feature in Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, but it disappeared in Android 5.0 Lollipop. Additionally, Apple's integration of widgets into the iPhone lock screen in iOS 16 likely influenced the potential revival.
Google is evidently exploring the idea of incorporating widgets into upcoming Android lockscreen versions. However, the final appearance and whether it will be part of Android 15 remain uncertain.
Things that are NOT allowed: