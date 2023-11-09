More Kia and Hyundai cars start getting wireless CarPlay and Android Auto (but there's a catch)
Interestingly enough, if you own a higher-trim Hyundai or Kia car with integrated navigation, it's likely you don't have wireless CarPlay (or Android Auto, for that matter), while lower-trim cars have supported it for years. Now, 9to5Mac reports that Hyundai is starting to roll out a firmware update that adds wireless CarPlay and Android Auto... but there's a catch.
The catch is, actually, that the firmware will be available for car owners in Europe, while drivers in the U.S. will have to keep waiting for now. The update that brings wireless CarPlay support was announced this week on Hyundai's wesbite, also on Kia's website, and it's called October 2023 "Navigation Map and Software Update". This is, as we already mentioned, just for European drivers though. The disappointing part - there's no concrete date for the update for U.S. and Canada drivers.
Here are all the cars that will support this update:
Despite these limitations, the update is a step in the right direction. After all, it seems somewhat unfair that owners of higher-trim cars, which are more expensive and have more features, are missing out on a basic feature that lower-trim models have had for what seems like ages. When we know more, we'll make sure to let you know!
Some higher-trim Hyundai and Kia cars should be getting wireless CarPlay and Android Auto support soon
