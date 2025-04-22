More Americans are on Windows 11 than Windows 10: the older OS is getting abandoned en masse
Up Next:
The change of wind is blowing fiercely, the paradigm is shifting again – Windows 10, the computer operating system that has been the most popular in recent years – is now being left behind by millions of users.
If you're old enough, I'm sure you can recall how people all over the world cried and howled when they had to leave Windows XP behind and move to Windows 7. Then, the same thing happened with the change from Windows 7 to Windows 10 (yup, I'm deliberately not including Windows 8). Now, people have to switch to Windows 11 since the October 14 deadline approaches (that's when Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 10.
Windows 11 requires a newer processor, more memory, more storage space, and certain security features like TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot. Many older computers don't have these features, so they can't officially run Windows 11. Even if users find a way to install it, Microsoft doesn't guarantee updates or support for systems that don't meet the requirements.
Recently, Microsoft shared a detailed article about the Trusted Platform Module (TPM). This is a specialized chip integrated into a computer's hardware, designed to enhance security by ensuring that only trusted software runs on the system. When the computer is powered on, the TPM checks the integrity of the software and firmware. If everything is in order, the system boots normally; if not, the TPM can prevent the system from starting to protect against potential threats.
In Windows 11, TPM plays a crucial role in safeguarding sensitive data. It can encrypt information, making it more difficult for unauthorized users to access personal details, financial data, and confidential files. By verifying the integrity of the system's software and firmware, TPM helps ensure that the operating system has not been tampered with, providing an additional layer of protection against malware and unauthorized access.
According to the latest figures from Statcounter, Windows 11 has now overtaken Windows 10 in the US – a major shift to say the least. Back in February, just 42% of American users had moved to Windows 11. By March, that number had climbed to 54%. Meanwhile, Windows 10's share dropped sharply, falling from 66% to 44% in the same timeframe.
However, Microsoft still faces a challenge in other major regions. In Europe, Windows 10 continues to dominate with a 55% market share, while Windows 11 sits at 42%, and adoption is rising too slowly to fix that gap in time. The picture looks even worse in Asia, where more than 60% of users remain on Windows 10.
If you're old enough, I'm sure you can recall how people all over the world cried and howled when they had to leave Windows XP behind and move to Windows 7. Then, the same thing happened with the change from Windows 7 to Windows 10 (yup, I'm deliberately not including Windows 8). Now, people have to switch to Windows 11 since the October 14 deadline approaches (that's when Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 10.
And people are once again mad – but this time around, there could be more than enough reasons to be irritated. That's because Windows 11 is more demanding on hardware than Windows 10, and this can be a problem for many people using older laptops and computers.
Windows 11 requires a newer processor, more memory, more storage space, and certain security features like TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot. Many older computers don't have these features, so they can't officially run Windows 11. Even if users find a way to install it, Microsoft doesn't guarantee updates or support for systems that don't meet the requirements.
This means a lot of users may need to stick with Windows 10 for now. Microsoft will continue supporting Windows 10 until October 2025, and after that, people can pay for security updates if they want to stay protected.
Recently, Microsoft shared a detailed article about the Trusted Platform Module (TPM). This is a specialized chip integrated into a computer's hardware, designed to enhance security by ensuring that only trusted software runs on the system. When the computer is powered on, the TPM checks the integrity of the software and firmware. If everything is in order, the system boots normally; if not, the TPM can prevent the system from starting to protect against potential threats.
Image credit – Windows Blog
In Windows 11, TPM plays a crucial role in safeguarding sensitive data. It can encrypt information, making it more difficult for unauthorized users to access personal details, financial data, and confidential files. By verifying the integrity of the system's software and firmware, TPM helps ensure that the operating system has not been tampered with, providing an additional layer of protection against malware and unauthorized access.
Recommended Stories
However, Microsoft still faces a challenge in other major regions. In Europe, Windows 10 continues to dominate with a 55% market share, while Windows 11 sits at 42%, and adoption is rising too slowly to fix that gap in time. The picture looks even worse in Asia, where more than 60% of users remain on Windows 10.
It's going to be so "funny" come October! Let me know in the comments below if you're ready to make switch.
Things that are NOT allowed: