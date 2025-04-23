Windows 10 bug strikes again and your Start menu might be the victim

After the latest security update (KB5055518), jump lists disappeared for many Windows 10 users. | Image credit – Windows Latest







People have been trying different workarounds, but nothing’s sticking. The only solution that actually brings back the jump lists might be uninstalling the update, which obviously isn’t ideal if you care about staying protected with the latest security patches. Still, rolling back seems to fix the issue, pointing straight at the update as the cause.



People have been trying different workarounds, but nothing's sticking. The only solution that actually brings back the jump lists might be uninstalling the update, which obviously isn't ideal if you care about staying protected with the latest security patches. Still, rolling back seems to fix the issue, pointing straight at the update as the cause.This isn't the first time a Windows 10 update has stirred up trouble. Bugs like this one are becoming more common and it feels like Microsoft 's focus has fully shifted to Windows 11.





While it is understandable, it would still be nice if the Windows 10 crowd didn’t get left behind. Microsoft hasn’t officially said if the missing jump lists are a deliberate change or just a glitch – but odds are, it’s the latter.