Windows 10 bug strikes again and your Start menu might be the victim

By
0comments
A screenshot of Windows 10 Start Menu.
While Windows 10's days are numbered with Windows 11 slowly taking over, the older OS is still getting updates, and the latest one might just make some users feel a little better about switching.

A new report says that the April update for Windows 10 has a pretty annoying side effect – part of the Start menu just stops working properly. Specifically, the jump lists that usually pop up when you right-click on a tile in the Start menu are now broken for some apps.

Jump lists are those handy shortcuts that show your recently opened or pinned files, making it easy to jump straight into your work without digging through folders. But now, for certain apps, that section is missing entirely.


After the latest security update (KB5055518), jump lists disappeared for many Windows 10 users. | Image credit – Windows Latest

It looks like this glitch is only hitting some Windows 10 PCs, not all of them. Plenty of users have reported the issue online, but if your Start menu is still behaving normally, consider yourself lucky – your machine dodged the bug.

People have been trying different workarounds, but nothing’s sticking. The only solution that actually brings back the jump lists might be uninstalling the update, which obviously isn’t ideal if you care about staying protected with the latest security patches. Still, rolling back seems to fix the issue, pointing straight at the update as the cause.

This isn’t the first time a Windows 10 update has stirred up trouble. Bugs like this one are becoming more common and it feels like Microsoft’s focus has fully shifted to Windows 11. 

While it is understandable, it would still be nice if the Windows 10 crowd didn’t get left behind. Microsoft hasn’t officially said if the missing jump lists are a deliberate change or just a glitch – but odds are, it’s the latter.
