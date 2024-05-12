Why TikTok is never leaving the US, and how the Chinese app changed the world forever

The US can ban TikTok but TikTok’s identity will live on through Instagram and YouTube

Are “super apps” the next big thing after TikTok, and will Elon Musk resurrect the essence of Vine as part of “X”?



Irony, irony, irony… While Facebook might be the closest thing to a super app available in the US (thanks to its own Marketplace and even dating app capabilities), it pales in comparison to the Chinese WeChat.Apart from acting like a social media app (similar to Twitter), WeChat lets Chinese users text, call, and even make mobile payments and purchases without leaving the app. And that’s just scratching the surface.The problem with this app-roach (no need to clap) is that a single app that does everything you need to do on your phone sounds a bit… monopolistic. But not if you ask the same US congress members who say Apple should allow such apps on the App store. Who are also the same congress members who are about to ban TikTok.

However, like anything else, TikTok has its “dark side”, and without a shadow of a doubt, this would be the app's addictive nature.Sure, all social media apps are addictive but the same “mysterious algorithm” that can change a creator’s life overnight can also hook people on the other side of the TikTok like a real drug.I don’t have TikTok (rest assured, I find other ways to waste time), but I can see TikTok’s addictive nature through someone like my teenage cousin who never seems to not be on TikTok. As he’s scrolling, I’d keep overhearing the most random things sounding off from his phone’s speakers.And to prove my questionable professionalism, I can also tell you that, according to research, the average person in the US seems to spend nearly one hour on TikTok (as of 2024). That’s twice as long compared to 2019.See, TikTok exploded onto the social media scene in no time, soon becoming the most popular app in the world - post the Covid pandemic when people had a lot of free time on their hands to create and consume TikTok videos.But some of you might remember that before TikTok there was Vine - a similar short-form video platform that attracted a young audience and mostly young creators. But Vine is… dead (and Elon Musk probably isn’t too thrilled about it).Still, TikTok’s influence and operation model quickly extended beyond the app itself, as other social media platforms directly copied TikTok’s operation, business, and algorithm model for their own apps - Instagram (owned by Facebook) and YouTube (owned by Google).Hence, rest assured that even if TikTok were to be forced out of the US (where 5% of its global user base comes from), the essence of TikTok isn’t leaving the United States just yet. It will continue to exist through the likes of Instagram Reels and TikTok Shorts.In the end, even if Instagram and YouTube are the obvious alternatives to TikTok (having copied TikTok’s whole thing), every social media app that’s shaken up the world eventually hits a peak point. And then comes something new.If I had to hedge my bets, I’d say that the natural evolution for apps like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter is to become the so-called “super app”.A “super app” is basically a single app that acts like a swiss army knife, allowing you to do just about everything and anything on it, meaning you never really need to leave the app to use a different one.