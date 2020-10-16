No apparent reason for the average consumer to buy the iPhone 12 Pro, say analysts



Apple announced four new models Apple announced four new models earlier this week : the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 which start at $729, and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max which begin at $999.









iPhone 12 Pro Max camera makes it stand out





All new iPhones are 5G-enabled and share the same A14 Bionic chip and OLED display. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 come with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a primary sensor and an ultra-wide unit, and the Pro models also get a telephoto module and a LiDar scanner for boosting augmented reality features, low-light portrait images, and autofocus.



The iPhone 12 Pro Max features the largest primary sensor ever seen on an iPhone, a new image stabilization technology, and a longer telephoto lens to achieve 2.5x optical zoom.







While these camera upgrades will probably pull in camera and video enthusiasts, Deutsche Bank analysts believe Apple failed to market the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max as models worthy of upgrade to average consumers.





The iPhone 12, which is a direct successor to the iPhone 11, costs $100 more at $799 and this could potentially impact demand across the board. The iPhone 11 was the best selling Apple smartphone phone during the last holiday quarter, presumably because it was priced right.







The key difference between the regular iPhone 12 models and the Pro variants seems to be the photography smarts and more storage, and this might not be reason enough for most consumers to spend $1,000 or more.



Per a UBS forecast, the Pro variants will make up only 25 percent of total iPhone shipments next year because of their $999 starting price, and the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will account for 38 percent of total sales.



