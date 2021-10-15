Here's why every little Apple issue gets blown out of proportion

Here's why every little Apple issue gets blown out of proportion4
And in late 2018 Google released an unbelievably laggy, barely-usable tablet – the base Pixel Slate. Who would've expected that from the giant?
Those are all significant problems that have caused backlash and criticism from concerned fans, as well as criticism from those who just plain don't like the companies involved.
But any backlash those phone makers receive seems minor in comparison to the backlash Apple appears to get after even the smallest of issues its products may have. Why would that be? Well, there's a rational explanation for everything...
The expectations are high for what's essentially a status symbol company
There's no denying that Apple has managed to establish itself as a status symbol company, meaning its products are seen by many as signs of high social standing. In turn, people can choose to buy the latest iPhone 13 or Apple Watch Series 7 as a means of showcasing their social status, more so than for how useful and technologically impressive those gadgets are.
But, there are those who don't see Apple in such a positive light, don't consider its products worthy of such symbolism and positive descriptions, or simply find iPhones and iPads too expensive and overhyped for what they are.
Naturally, those same people may tend to react negatively towards anything related to the trillion dollar company. And they will definitely not let any issues an Apple product may have slide under anyone's radar.
"It costs a lot, so why isn't it flawless?"
Although Apple has moved away from only offering expensive products, with the iPhone SE 2 and 10.2-inch iPad currently being two examples of great value for the money, the Cupertino company's more premium devices can still be seen as quite expensive for what they are.
And indeed, in some countries even the base iPhone 13, which starts at $799 in the US, can cost well over $1,000. And for that kind of money, people tend to expect perfection. But perfection is arguably not a reasonable expectation for anything, whether it's a tech product or not.
None of that should be ignored, of course, nor should it be acceptable, but that's the world we currently find ourselves in. Resulting criticism is understandable, especially considering that triple-A games usually cost at least $60.
The point is – expensive, flagship things can have problems, and that's realistically to be expected nowadays. Not saying it's okay, or we shouldn't criticize, not at all. But again, some companies do get heavier criticism than others, and in the smartphone world, the top criticized one would be Apple.
Of course, everyone has their valid reasons to criticize or defend the products and companies they're passionate about.
But let's look directly at the most recent cases where Apple received a good deal of backlash, and see whether it was well deserved or blown out of proportion.
Recent examples of Apple products getting criticized over arguably minor things
Apple's latest and smallest iPad – the 2021 iPad mini – received backlash for having a "jelly scrolling" effect issue, which we were able to replicate for our review. It's real. When you use the tablet in portrait mode and scroll quickly, the image on the screen can start distorting a bit, as if half of the screen can barely catch up with the other half.
And the iPad mini can be considered a flagship product by some, as it starts at $500 and can cost as much as $800 if you get it with more storage and cellular connectivity.
Now, we could argue that for its $400 starting price, this iPad is unrivaled in the small tablet market, considering its top-of-the-line performance, premium build, quality stereo speakers, Apple Pencil support and the fact that it can run all the iPadOS pro apps and games you may want, without breaking much of a sweat.
With that in mind, the jelly scrolling issue starts looking like a small nuisance on an otherwise very solid small iPad. And I can't help but feel like if Samsung or Google made this tablet, there would be minimal to zero backlash in regards to the jelly scrolling.
At the same time, the fact that we have such an issue on a premium tablet, and Apple's somewhat arrogant answer to criticism, suggesting both denial to take responsibility and that nothing will be done to fix it, would of course frustrate some people. A negative reaction is completely understandable, at least to a degree.
Another recent Apple controversy surrounded its premium 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet, which has a mini-LED display for the first time on an iPad.
Of course, that was enough to cause an outcry, as the expectations for mini-LED were high prior to the 2021 iPad Pro's release.
We already made an article explaining the mini-LED iPad Pro display issues, but long story short, this is once again a normal side effect for the particular display technology. And in this case, we're really talking about something so minor and insignificant that I didn't notice it while using the iPad in question, or even after stretching to look for it. I asked several people if they could see any glowing and they didn't either.
After some really in-depth testing against a few OLED tablets from Samsung that I had at hand, I finally started noticing a very faint glowing effect on both the iPad and the Samsung tablets, despite the fact that they're using different display technologies and nobody ever complained about it on Samsung's tablets. In any case, I found it extremely insignificant of an issue on both the mini-LED and OLED tablets.
So was this backlash against Apple well deserved also? How many people who criticized it actually used the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, noticed any glowing and were legitimately bothered by it? Or was it just a case of a hate hype train?
Of course, there's been plenty of other, older cases we could go over, such as when Apple was criticized for removing the headphone jack, then all other flagship phone makers did the same. Or the whole iPhone "bendgate" thing from 2014, that oddly focused just on Apple's iPhone, despite the fact that many phones and tablets at the time were easy to bend, and some are even today.
In conclusion
It does seem that a good number of smartphone enthusiasts' high expectations and negative reactions are almost exclusively aimed at Apple of all flagship smartphone makers.
And as we covered, that could be due to a number of logical reasons – whether it's the fact that Apple products have become a social status symbol, which could bring resentment in people who refuse to adhere to such concepts, or simply because iPhones and iPads can be very, very expensive in certain markets. And they're arguably already quite expensive in the US, enough to be seen by some as overpriced and not worth the price tag.
But in any case, after all this, I'm curious to hear your thoughts on why Apple (seemingly) gets more backlash than other companies, and whether you agree or disagree with everyone's reasoning, be it Apple supporters or critics.
