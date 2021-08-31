Notification Center

Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Cancelling Headphones are finally here!

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Cancelling Headphones are finally here!
Back in July, we managed to get a sneak peek at Bose's newest noise-cancelling headset before its launch, and now the much-anticipated Bose QuietComfort 45 has finally arrived. And—like the preview promised—this sexy-looking successor to the QC 35 from 2016 has some great value to offer its awaiting fans. 

The QuietComfort 35 came out a full five years ago, and they have been proven by the test of time to be some of the fan favorites from Bose, much preferred even to the more recent (and more expensive) Bose 700 Bluetooth headphones. 

The QC 45 have kept a near-identical design to their predecessor, with both cushions and headband constructed with synthetic leather for maximum comfort. Despite the similar look, naturally, the new headset boasts significantly improved specs and quality—after all, it's had five years to improve! 


This new model comes with USB-C charging as opposed to standard Micro USB, and can be fully topped up in just 2.5 hours, 15 minutes faster than the QC 35. 

Battery life is now a whopping 24 hours (that's a 4-hour improvement!). The Bluetooth signal range remains the same at 33 feet, meaning you can likely wander into the next room while you're jamming it up, but will probably lose signal taking out the trash to the curb. 

The headset is also water-resistant to a degree, and comes with its own carrying case. Its microphone also features improved voice quality from the last, after Bose added a fourth member to the mic array. 

The QC 45 can also be connected to 2 devices simultaneously, which is handy if you regularly use several different gadgets throughout the day, such as a Bluetooth-capable laptop as well as your phone.


The headset also features two separate modes of listening. There is Quiet Mode, with full noise-canceling power activated. Then there is Aware Mode—also often known as "ambient mode"—which allows in the noise and sounds of your environment, as well as your music.

Naturally, the QC 45 is a tad more expensive than the last version, with a launch price of $329 (as opposed to $299 for the QC 35).

You can currently preorder the Bose QuietComfort 45 at Best Buy, which offers a free 15-day return. In the case that you don't want to pay upfront, there is also a 12-month financing option for $27.42 per month.

Bose QuietComfort 45

Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - Triple Black, White Smoke

$329
Pre-order at BestBuy


