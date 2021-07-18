Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
Accessories Wearables Audio

A first look at the new Bose wireless noise-cancelling headset

Doroteya Borisova
By
1
A first look at the new Bose wireless noise-cancelling headset
A newly published FCC certification has revealed Bose's most recent creation in the realm of wireless headsets. Rather than a new series, this latest and greatest headset by one of the top audio brands in the world goes by the name of Bose QuietComfort 45, and is a refresher to the older QuietComfort series, and a successor to the rather popular QuietComfort 35.

It's been five whole years since the 2016 release of QC 35, so it was about time Bose came up with something if they want to continue the series. Between then and now, Bose had taken a break to work on the sleek Bose 700 model, as well as high-end earbuds and other gadgets in the meantime. 

The QC 35 is still very popular and usable, however, and can currently be had for about $300, so we can expect its successor to come with a price tag a bit higher than that.

As for style and design, the QC 45 looks incredibly similar to its predecessor, although the audio quality and perhaps functions of the Bluetooth headset are certain to be much improved. The QuietComfort series, as its name might imply, was popular for its long-lasting ultra-comfortable fit. We'd love to see some of the newer Bose specs and features applied to a new comfort classic in the QC series.
Because the new QC 45 headset has already been successfully granted an FCC filing (FCC ID: A94437310), we can expect to be hearing more about it very soon—a few weeks at most, hopefully—with specs and and more photos coming our way. As of yet, there is no further information beyond what is publicly available on the FCC filing

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung promises to fix a Dual Messenger WhatsApp file-sharing issue soon
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Samsung promises to fix a Dual Messenger WhatsApp file-sharing issue soon
Phones of journalists, activists infected with military-grade spyware
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Phones of journalists, activists infected with military-grade spyware
What is Koomey's Law and why could it replace Moore's Law in importance among chip makers?
by Alan Friedman,  0
What is Koomey's Law and why could it replace Moore's Law in importance among chip makers?
Huawei P50 launch is officially confirmed for July 29
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Huawei P50 launch is officially confirmed for July 29
Malicious iPhone Wi-Fi attack is now more dangerous than ever
by Alan Friedman,  4
Malicious iPhone Wi-Fi attack is now more dangerous than ever
iPhone 13 may feature Apple Watch's Always On mode and iPad's ProMotion tech
by Anam Hamid,  7
iPhone 13 may feature Apple Watch's Always On mode and iPad's ProMotion tech
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless