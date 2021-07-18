A first look at the new Bose wireless noise-cancelling headset



As for style and design, the QC 45 looks incredibly similar to its predecessor, although the audio quality and perhaps functions of the Bluetooth headset are certain to be much improved. The QuietComfort series, as its name might imply, was popular for its long-lasting ultra-comfortable fit. We'd love to see some of the newer Bose specs and features applied to a new comfort classic in the QC series.

Because the new QC 45 headset has already been successfully granted an FCC filing (FCC ID: A94437310), we can expect to be hearing more about it very soon—a few weeks at most, hopefully—with specs and and more photos coming our way. As of yet, there is no further information beyond what is publicly available on the FCC filing

The QC 35 is still very popular and usable, however, and can currently be had for about $300, so we can expect its successor to come with a price tag a bit higher than that.