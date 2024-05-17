WhatsApp’s synced locked chats with linked devices are now rolling out in beta

Image credit: WABetaInfo





The implementation of locked chats on linked devices brings significant benefits in terms of both privacy and user convenience. By splitting protected conversations from the regular chats list, WhatsApp reduces the risk of accidental exposure and ensures a higher level of protection. Additionally, the synchronization of the secret code across all devices simplifies the process of accessing locked chats, doing away with the need to remember multiple passcodes.The locked chats feature for linked devices is a valuable addition that provides peace of mind to users who want to safeguard their sensitive conversations across all their mobile devices. As WhatsApp continues to expand the availability of this feature to more beta testers, it is clear that the company is prioritizing user privacy in its ongoing development efforts. Hopefully, this features makes it to the stable version of the app fairly quickly.