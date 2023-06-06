WhatsApp beta for Android begins rollout of redesigned emoji keyboard





This development is being reported by WABetaInfo along with images of what the new keyboard looks like. The rollout is not global though and it looks like it's being gradually pushed server-side to beta users.









With this new keyboard, WhatsApp users will be able to scroll up on the keyboard and enjoy a full-screen view of the emoji list. However, you must first initiate a chat to check if your account has this capability. Additionally, a select number of beta testers may also notice a reorganization of the media sharing and emoji keyboard buttons.





Besides the changes to the keyboard, this latest beta also adds a new feature called "Community Settings," which lets community admins choose who can add groups. This group setting is set to "Only community admins" by default, but you can change it to allow community members to add their own groups.





Unfortunately, the beta version of WhatsApp on the Google Play Store is perpetually full and almost never open for new users to sign up for. However, if you were lucky enough to grab a spot, you should definitely update to the newest version to try this out. Likewise, if you are able to sign up in the future, you must definitely sign up as well so you can secure your spot to beta test.



Emojis have become an integral part of digital communication, allowing users to express emotions, convey messages, and add a touch of personalization to their conversations. By enhancing the emoji keyboard, WhatsApp hopes to elevate the way users engage and enhance the user experience.