WhatsApp testing scheduling feature for easier event management in Communities

WhatsApp finally testing event scheduling for Communities
A long-awaited WhatsApp feature that was in the headlines from October of last year seems to be finally making its way to beta testers, reports Android Police. We're talking about a feature that allows you to schedule events within a WhatsApp Community.

The feature seems to be available for some beta testers on the Android version of WhatsApp. The folks over at WABetaInfo have uncovered that the feature has finally made its way to testing. Usually, WhatsApp Communities could consist of tens or even hundreds of people, and the event scheduling feature will bring the organization to the next level.

The option is found in WhatsApp's attachment menu within a Community chat. You will also be able to generate and attach a WhatsApp call link, and you can select whether it will be a video or voice call.


Community members will receive a notification about the event automatically, and, as such features usually work, each person will be able to review and accept the invite. The event creator can modify the event details later, and all invitees will receive a notification about the changes.

On top of that, all Community events will be visible from the group info and the community pages. To wrap the feature in a little bow, WhatsApp will be sending you reminders for events, and you can add an event to your calendar with the Add to Calendar button.

WhatsApp seems to also be looking into event scheduling for regular groups as well.

For now, the feature is available for some WhatsApp beta testers with version 2.24.9.20 of the Android app. It seems to be a limited release at this point, and you may not have the feature yet even if you're a beta tester on the required version. However, we expect it will soon propagate to more people before becoming official.
