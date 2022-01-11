WhatsApp voice messages may soon be playable anywhere in the app

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

A report byreveals how WhatsApp's global voice message player might look like. The player will be able to play voice messages that you have already begun listening to anywhere within the app.The picture shows that the voice message player might be situated at the top of the WhatsApp app and might include a progress bar that shows how much you have left from the audio message. The picture also shows a button to pause and play the message and another button to dismiss it.According to the report, WhatsApp's global voice message player will eliminate the need to stay inside the chatbox in order to listen to a voice message. The player will be constantly visible and will appear on every page of the WhatsApp app, hence the word "global."Because of its global function, WhatsApp's voice message player is supposed to become very useful for listening to long voice messages. By using the player, you will be able to listen to a long audio message while, at the same time, chatting with other contacts.WhatsApp's global player for voice messages is still in its development stage. At the moment, there is no official information on when this new feature will be released to WhatsApp's users.