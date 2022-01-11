WhatsApp voice messages may soon be playable anywhere in the app

WhatsApp voice messages may soon be playable anywhere in the app0
The picture shows that the voice message player might be situated at the top of the WhatsApp app and might include a progress bar that shows how much you have left from the audio message. The picture also shows a button to pause and play the message and another button to dismiss it.
Because of its global function, WhatsApp's voice message player is supposed to become very useful for listening to long voice messages. By using the player, you will be able to listen to a long audio message while, at the same time, chatting with other contacts.