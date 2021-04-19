Don't click on that WhatsApp update pink theme installation link!
How to react if you get the WhatsApp pink theme update viral message
In case you clicked the WhatsApp pink theme update link consciously, or do not recall but have lost access or are suspicious something strange may be happening to your WhatsApp account, here's what you need to do according to this security researcher:
How to be Safe from #WhatsAppPink Virus— Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) April 19, 2021
1. Uninstall #WhatsAppPink Immediately.
2. Unlink all Whatsapp Web Devices.
3. Clear Browser cache from settings.
4. Check Permission for all Apps.
5. If found any suspicious permission to any app, revoke it.#InfoSec#CyberSecurityhttps://t.co/GoyRz5B6b4pic.twitter.com/bZcf9Xr1Ub