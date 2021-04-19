Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android

Don't click on that WhatsApp update pink theme installation link!

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Apr 19, 2021, 5:10 AM
Don't click on that WhatsApp update pink theme installation link!
Another week, another WhatsApp vulnerability spreading like wildfire among group chats in the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform. The so-called pink theme WhatsApp scam is this time around masquerading as an official update you have to click on in order to switch the theme to pink from the venerable green color, as well as add a few other promised features.

Instead of the promises, however, the unsuspecting user who tapped or clicked on the faux update link may witness the hijacking of their account. That's right, this new fraudulent update can deprive you of WhatsApp account access, and hack it while you are away from it.

How to react if you get the WhatsApp pink theme update viral message


In case you clicked the WhatsApp pink theme update link consciously, or do not recall but have lost access or are suspicious something strange may be happening to your WhatsApp account, here's what you need to do according to this security researcher:

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
First Samsung Galaxy S22 leak says Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera unlikely
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may have a stronger but lighter frame than predecessor
Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumored to feature an unannounced chip, could it be Samsung's AMD-based SoC?
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors

Popular stories

Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
How to disable Chrome tab groups grid view on your Android phone
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Former Apple executive "rips" the App Store
Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not feature a dedicated S Pen slot

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless