Don't click on that WhatsApp update pink theme installation link!





Instead of the promises, however, the unsuspecting user who tapped or clicked on the faux update link may witness the hijacking of their account. That's right, this new fraudulent update can deprive you of WhatsApp account access, and hack it while you are away from it.

How to react if you get the WhatsApp pink theme update viral message





In case you clicked the WhatsApp pink theme update link consciously, or do not recall but have lost access or are suspicious something strange may be happening to your WhatsApp account, here's what you need to do according to this security researcher:





How to be Safe from #WhatsAppPink Virus

1. Uninstall #WhatsAppPink Immediately.

2. Unlink all Whatsapp Web Devices.

3. Clear Browser cache from settings.

4. Check Permission for all Apps.

5. If found any suspicious permission to any app, revoke it.#InfoSec#CyberSecurityhttps://t.co/GoyRz5B6b4pic.twitter.com/bZcf9Xr1Ub — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) April 19, 2021