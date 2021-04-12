Attacker can use a WhatsApp subscriber's phone number to suspend service
A major security exploit can be used to suspend your WhatsApp account by a bad actor without your permission. The only information that the attacker needs is your phone number. According to Forbes, the attacker's first step is to install WhatsApp on a new phone using your phone number to activate the service.
A pair of security researchers named Luis Márquez Carpintero and Ernesto Canales Pereña completed a proof of concept that showed how this attack can block you from using your WhatsApp account. What it can't do is give bad actors a way to enter your account and your confidential messages remain confidential. WhatsApp hasn't said anything yet about plugging the gaping security hole.
The Facebook-owned messaging app did suggest was that users provide it with their e-mail address and two factor authorization "credentials" to help prevent the above mentioned scenario from taking place. But even if this info is given to WhatsApp, you still have to rely on it to follow through. WhatsApp does point out that taking advantage of this exploit violates its Terms of Service which we wouldn't expect to be a deterrent against a hacker.
ESET's Jake Moore says, "This is yet another worrying hack, one that could impact millions of users who could potentially be targeted with this attack. With so many people relying on WhatsApp as their primary communication tool for social and work purposes, it is alarming at what ease this can occur."