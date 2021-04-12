Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Apps

Attacker can use a WhatsApp subscriber's phone number to suspend service

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 12, 2021, 3:37 PM
Attacker can use a WhatsApp subscriber's phone number to suspend service
A major security exploit can be used to suspend your WhatsApp account by a bad actor without your permission. The only information that the attacker needs is your phone number. According to Forbes, the attacker's first step is to install WhatsApp on a new phone using your phone number to activate the service.

What happens next is that WhatsApp, using two factor authorization (2FA), tries to verify that it is you who just set up the new WhatsApp service on your phone. Since it isn't you, this procedure will fail over and over again and if done multiple times, it results in your account log-in being suspended for 12 hours. For the next step, the attacker sends an email to WhatsApp stating that his phone (which is really your handset) has been stolen or lost and asks that the WhatsApp account associated with the number be shut down.

Following this request, WhatsApp sends an email confirming that the account has been suspended without asking the attacker for any kind of information that might prove that the request to suspend the account came from the legitimate owner of said account. This process can be repeated numerous times which basically locks you out of your WhatsApp account.


A pair of security researchers named Luis Márquez Carpintero and Ernesto Canales Pereña completed a proof of concept that showed how this attack can block you from using your WhatsApp account. What it can't do is give bad actors a way to enter your account and your confidential messages remain confidential. WhatsApp hasn't said anything yet about plugging the gaping security hole.

The Facebook-owned messaging app did suggest was that users provide it with their e-mail address and two factor authorization "credentials" to help prevent the above mentioned scenario from taking place. But even if this info is given to WhatsApp, you still have to rely on it to follow through. WhatsApp does point out that taking advantage of this exploit violates its Terms of Service which we wouldn't expect to be a deterrent against a hacker.

ESET's Jake Moore says, "This is yet another worrying hack, one that could impact millions of users who could potentially be targeted with this attack. With so many people relying on WhatsApp as their primary communication tool for social and work purposes, it is alarming at what ease this can occur."

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Popular stories
The Google Pixel 5a has reportedly been canceled in most markets
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
Samsung's iTest app turns your iPhone into a Galaxy with Android teaser

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless