WhatsApp brings another AI feature exclusively to US users, but is it any good?

privately and quickly summarize unread messages in a chat

Do you use WhatsApp's AI-powered features? Yes, I'm an AI enthusiast who loves trying everything out. I would, but I'm concerned about my privacy. Absolutely not, I hate AI. Skynet won't get me! I think companies can find much better uses for AI. Yes, I'm an AI enthusiast who loves trying everything out. 0% I would, but I'm concerned about my privacy. 0% Absolutely not, I hate AI. Skynet won't get me! 0% I think companies can find much better uses for AI. 0%

Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Message Summaries uses Meta's Private Processing technology | Image credit: WhatsApp

As far as availability goes, this is a bit tricky. Considering the status of AI and some of the restrictions imposed by various countries, Message Summaries is rolling out in the English language to users in the United States only.



WhatsApp says that it plans to bring it to other languages and countries later this year, but did not offer more details, so we’ll just have to wait and see where it lands next.



Regardless of whether AI is here to stay or it will fade away in nothingness just like the now defunct 3D technology, CDs and cassettes, it’s important make the best use of it while it still exists.



Message Summaries seems like a nifty feature that many As far as availability goes, this is a bit tricky. Considering the status of AI and some of the restrictions imposed by various countries, Message Summaries is rolling out in the English language to users in the United States only.WhatsApp says that it plans to bring it to other languages and countries later this year, but did not offer more details, so we’ll just have to wait and see where it lands next.Regardless of whether AI is here to stay or it will fade away in nothingness just like the now defunct 3D technology, CDs and cassettes, it’s important make the best use of it while it still exists.Message Summaries seems like a nifty feature that many WhatsApp fans will end up using. The question of privacy remains no matter what Meta says.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

WhatsApp continues to work on AI features that its users may or may not be inclined to take advantage of. If you’re an AI enthusiast, the latest WhatsApp update will probably be incredibly useful, especially if you’re exchanging a lot of messages daily.Message Summaries is a new AI feature that allows WhatsApp users to quickly catch up on their messages. Naturally, the new option uses Meta AI to “.”That way, you’ll be able to get a summary of your chats before you start reading all your unread messages. The new feature comes in handy especially after a flight without Wi-Fi, or when you simply have too many chats to catch up on.If you’re worried about privacy, WhatsApp claims that Messages Summaries uses Private Processing technology, which allows Meta AI to generate responses without Meta or WhatsApp ever seeing your messages.A very detailed engineering post is available for those who’d like to learn more about the technical details behind this Private Processing technology, so if you’re an engineer or simply want to understand how it works make sure to check out Meta’s blog post.Thankfully, no one is forced to use the new feature. Using Message Summaries is optional and, more importantly, it’s off by default. If you decide to take advantage of this feature that uses Private Processing technology, you’ll also be able to use Advanced Chat Privacy to select which chats can be shared for AI features.