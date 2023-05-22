WhatsApp finally rolls out the ability to edit messages
Tipped a few times in the past by reliable sources, the ability to edit WhatsApp messages is finally coming to all users. WhatsApp confirmed earlier today that users should see the new feature over the coming weeks.
Correcting a misspelling or changing the message completely to provide extra context can now be done via a simple long-press on the sent message. You’ll have to choose the Edit option from the menu, which will only be available for up to 15 minutes.
According to WhatsApp, all edited messages, just like personal messages, media and calls, are protected by end-to-end encryption. Although the rollout of the new feature has already begun, WhatsApp states that it will be available to everyone “in the coming weeks,” so be patient if you don’t see the option to Edit messages right away.
Despite the fact that it comes with one limitation, more often than not we notice a misspelling or change our mind regarding a WhatsApp message soon after it’s been sent. As expected, all edited messages will display “edited” alongside them, which will allow recipients to see the correction without showing edit history.
