WhatsApp adds new Chat Transfer feature, but there’s a catch
WhatsApp has been rolling out new features to its messaging app like there’s no tomorrow. Several updates were released last month alone (not counting the beta version), which is unusual even for one of Google’s most popular apps. Over the weekend, WhatsApp announced yet another new feature is making its way to Android and iOS users: Chat Transfer.
If you’re an Android or iOS user who wants to switch to a different operating system, you can transfer your WhatsApp chats using apps like Move to iOS. The new feature announced over the weekend has the same functionality, but it makes it possible to transfer WhatsApp chats without having to leave the app, albeit only across the same operating systems.
According to Google, the ability to transfer WhatsApp chats without having to leave the app is available starting today, although it may take a few weeks to show up for everyone, so be patient if you didn’t get it yet.
Announced on Twitter, the new feature allows WhatsApp users to transfer their full chat history without having to leave the app. However, there’s a big catch, as the feature can only transfer data across the same operating system, so if you’re planning to switch from Android to iOS or vice versa, the new Chat Transfer feature will not work.
To take advantage of the new feature, you must set up a new account on your new phone and choose the Chat Transfer option to create a QR code. Then, simply scan the QR code provided with the old phone and wait for the phones to connect and the data to be transferred to the new smartphone.
