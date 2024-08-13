WhatsApp working to add voice chat mode for Meta AI

WhatsApp's Meta AI voice chat | Screenshot credits: WABetaInfo

Keep in mind that even if you’re able to download and install this version of WhatsApp beta on your Android device, you might not be able to make use of it since it’s still under development.It’s hard to say when this will be ready for primetime, but judging by the speed with which Meta, Google, Apple, Samsung and other giants are integrating AI into their products, this won’t be a long wait at all.