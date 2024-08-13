WhatsApp working to add voice chat mode for Meta AI
All the big companies seem to be betting on AI these days, and Meta is among the most involved in this rather new technology. These companies hope to integrate AI in just about every device they make, but they’ve started with the software part.
WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature that will allow users to choose the Meta AI chat mode in several voices. Even though the new feature is not yet available for beta testing, the folks at WABetaInfo report that the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.17.16 update contains information about the ability to choose the Meta AI voice.
Although the feature is only present in the Android version of the app, it’s safe to say that iOS users will be getting the ability to switch to Meta AI chat mode too.
Keep in mind that even if you’re able to download and install this version of WhatsApp beta on your Android device, you might not be able to make use of it since it’s still under development.
Basically, this will allow WhatsApp users to engage in conversations with Meta AI in real-time. The chat mode seems to be a work in progress, but from the information gathered it appears that you’ll be able to choose from 10 different voices for Meta AI.
WhatsApp's Meta AI voice chat | Screenshot credits: WABetaInfo
It’s hard to say when this will be ready for primetime, but judging by the speed with which Meta, Google, Apple, Samsung and other giants are integrating AI into their products, this won’t be a long wait at all.
