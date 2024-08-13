Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

WhatsApp working to add voice chat mode for Meta AI

By
0comments
WhatsApp working to add voice chat mode for Meta AI
All the big companies seem to be betting on AI these days, and Meta is among the most involved in this rather new technology. These companies hope to integrate AI in just about every device they make, but they’ve started with the software part.

WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature that will allow users to choose the Meta AI chat mode in several voices. Even though the new feature is not yet available for beta testing, the folks at WABetaInfo report that the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.17.16 update contains information about the ability to choose the Meta AI voice.

Basically, this will allow WhatsApp users to engage in conversations with Meta AI in real-time. The chat mode seems to be a work in progress, but from the information gathered it appears that you’ll be able to choose from 10 different voices for Meta AI.

Although the feature is only present in the Android version of the app, it’s safe to say that iOS users will be getting the ability to switch to Meta AI chat mode too.

WhatsApp working to add voice chat mode for Meta AI
WhatsApp's Meta AI voice chat | Screenshot credits: WABetaInfo

Keep in mind that even if you’re able to download and install this version of WhatsApp beta on your Android device, you might not be able to make use of it since it’s still under development.

It’s hard to say when this will be ready for primetime, but judging by the speed with which Meta, Google, Apple, Samsung and other giants are integrating AI into their products, this won’t be a long wait at all.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds

Latest News

HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless