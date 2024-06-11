WhatsApp testing the ability to pin up to two channels
Image credit: PhoneArena
WhatsApp, the global chat app owned by Meta, is ever-changing and evolving by adding new user features. Lately, it was found that WhatsApp was enhancing its user experience with a new feature currently being tested in the Android Beta version 2.24.13.3. Select beta testers are now able to pin up to two of their favorite channels to the top of their channels list, making it easier to stay connected and informed with the content they value most.
Before, users had to scroll through their entire channels list to find their most frequently visited ones. However, this newest update has been reported to address this issue by allowing users to select and pin up to two channels to the top, making them easily accessible whenever they open the updates tab.
In addition to pinning, users can now perform bulk actions on multiple channels simultaneously, such as muting, marking as read, or even pinning them together. This streamlined functionality is a welcome addition for users managing numerous channels, where taking these actions could become time-consuming.
WhatsApp multiple channel pinning feature | Image credit: WABetaInfo
By pinning their favorite channels, especially when there is more than one, users can easily access them without scrolling through their entire list. This not only saves time but also improves the overall navigation experience within the app. This enhanced accessibility encourages users to stay more informed and engaged with their preferred channels, as they are more likely to see and interact with the latest updates, which would be more visible if they are pinned.
The new multiple pinning feature is currently available to a limited number of beta testers who have installed the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. However, it is expected that WhatsApp will gradually roll it out to more users in the coming days, offering users a new way of organizing their WhatsApp channels.
