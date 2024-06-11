WhatsApp testing the ability to pin up to two channels

Image credit: PhoneArena

WhatsApp multiple channel pinning feature | Image credit: WABetaInfo





By pinning their favorite channels, especially when there is more than one, users can easily access them without scrolling through their entire list. This not only saves time but also improves the overall navigation experience within the app. This enhanced accessibility encourages users to stay more informed and engaged with their preferred channels, as they are more likely to see and interact with the latest updates, which would be more visible if they are pinned.The new multiple pinning feature is currently available to a limited number of beta testers who have installed the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. However, it is expected that WhatsApp will gradually roll it out to more users in the coming days, offering users a new way of organizing their WhatsApp channels.