WhatsApp testing new privacy feature to manage the contact syncing option on Android

WhatsApp is rolling out a new privacy feature to manage the contact syncing option for some beta testers. This feature, available in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.21.26 update, gives users more control over their contact syncing experience.With this new privacy feature, users can manage contacts across their linked devices. This means that contacts can be added, edited, or deleted from any device linked to a user's WhatsApp account, without relying on their mobile phones. For example, people who use WhatsApp on a tablet or desktop can still modify their contact list, and those changes will automatically sync across all their linked devices, providing a more integrated experience. If users disable contact syncing for a particular account, WhatsApp will stop pulling and displaying contacts from that account. This can help maintain privacy, preventing certain contacts from appearing in their WhatsApp contact list on a secondary account.WhatsApp uses cryptographic hashes to support another layer of privacy protection. These hashes allow WhatsApp to secure the phone numbers of contacts who don't have WhatsApp accounts while still ensuring that they can monitor for unusual behavior, such as attempts to misuse the contact upload feature.