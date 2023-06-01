WhatsApp finally switches it up to a Material You inspired design
If you take a moment to consider what are the staple apps that most of us install on our Android phones, WhatsApp is likely to come up rather quickly. And if that is the case, we can’t really blame you. This end-to-end encrypted instant messaging app is certainly one of the most feature-packed options on the Google Play Store.
In fact, it is so impactful that it has even begun leaking into non-Google owned apps. Which, in general, is great, as it further serves to unify the look and feel of options and settings menus. It has taken some time, but WhatsApp is finally among the inspired, as testified by this report from WABetaInfo.
The team has managed to note this change in the 2.23.12.3 version release of the WhatsApp Beta release of the app for Android. What may turn into the start of a more major overhaul seems to be right in line with the Material Design 3 guidelines.
With this being a Beta release though, we can’t say for certain when it will be ready for a wider live release. What we can remind you of though is that you are free to check and see if you can join the WhatsApp beta, if you want to help out with testing the app’s latest features.
And speaking of Google, its Material You theming was quite impactful. It was initially introduced with Android 12 and it brought a more unified vibe to Android’s user interface. Right now, we’re expecting Android 14 and the style is still prominent. That speaks for itself right there!
The new switches, as showcased by the WABetaInfo team.
This latest release is focusing on revamping the options toggles to fit in with the general aesthetic. Those among you who’ve been vigilant will know that this is just another step in this road, for the Meta-owned company already revamped the navigation bar in a previous beta release.
