WhatsApp finally switches it up to a Material You inspired design







The team has managed to note this change in the 2.23.12.3 version release of the WhatsApp Beta release of the app for Android. What may turn into the start of a more major overhaul seems to be right in line with the Material Design 3 guidelines.



This latest release is focusing on revamping the options toggles to fit in with the general aesthetic. Those among you who’ve been vigilant will know that this is just another step in this road, for the Meta-owned company already revamped the navigation bar in a previous beta release.



With this being a Beta release though, we can’t say for certain when it will be ready for a wider live release. What we can remind you of though is that you are free to check and see if you can join the WhatsApp beta, if you want to help out with testing the app’s latest features.