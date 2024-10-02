WhatsApp rolls out filters and backgrounds for video calls

You can now choose from different filters and backgrounds. | Image credit – WhatsApp



You’ve got a choice of 10 filters and 10 backgrounds to spice up your calls. The filter options include: You’ve got a choice of 10 filters and 10 backgrounds to spice up your calls. The filter options include:



Warm

Cool

Black & White

Light leak

Dreamy

Prism light

Fisheye

Vintage TV

Frosted glass

Duo tone



Background choices include:



Blur

Living Room

Office

Café

Pebbles

Foodie

Smoosh

Beach

Sunset

Celebration

Forest



WhatsApp is also introducing Touch Up and Low Light options. These features naturally enhance your appearance and brighten your surroundings, making your video chats feel more lively.



To use these effects during a one-on-one or group video call, just tap the effects icon in the top right corner of the screen. This will show you a selection of filters and backgrounds to pick from.



I think it was high time for WhatsApp to introduce these effects and filters, especially the ability to change your background during calls. With this update, the app finally catches up to many of its competitors that have been offering these features for a while now.