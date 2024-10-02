Deeper analytics with metrics from WhatsApp coming soon, but you need 100 followers to unlock them

Subscribe to access exclusive content
The logo of the WhatsApp messaging client on a green background.
WhatsApp has released a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version to 2.24.21.8. This update introduces an exciting new feature: channel analytics with metrics, now available to select beta testers!

The always informative site WABetaInfo reports that with this latest WhatsApp beta update for Android, users can explore detailed insights into their channels. The new analytics feature includes metrics like the number of accounts reached, which shows how many unique users have viewed channel updates at least once.

This excludes repeated views from the same accounts, providing admins with a clear understanding of their unique audience reach. By tracking this data, admins can gauge the visibility of their content and make adjustments to enhance exposure.

Another key metric is the growth statistic, which measures the net change in followers over the last 30 days. This is calculated by subtracting unfollows and deleted accounts from new follows.

By analyzing follower growth or decline, admins can identify which content is attracting or losing followers, allowing them to fine-tune their strategy. A graph displays trends in new followers, total follows, and unfollows, offering a visual representation of audience growth.

Additionally, WhatsApp now provides data on the top regions where the channel has the most followers. This geographic breakdown allows admins to tailor their content for specific regions, making their messaging more relevant to their primary audience.

This feature is especially useful for channels targeting diverse demographics or looking to expand their reach in certain areas. That's great!

Of course, it’s important to note that these metrics are only estimates and may vary slightly due to regional differences in data reporting. However, they offer channel admins valuable tools for making informed decisions to boost engagement and performance.

Importantly, these analytics are private – only the channel admins have access to them, while followers cannot see the data (duh!). Admins need a minimum of 100 followers to unlock this feature, ensuring that the data provided is meaningful.

This new channel analytics feature is available to a select group of beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store, with plans to roll it out to more users in the coming weeks.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

