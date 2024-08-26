WhatsApp’s AR effects and filters are coming to iOS users, too

The new AR effects let users spice up their video calls by adding a personal touch. For instance, there is a variety of dynamic facial filters to choose from, allowing users to change their look in real-time and adjust the overall color tone of their video feed.Additionally, WhatsApp has rolled out a background editing tool that gives users even more ways to customize their video calls. With this feature, users can either blur their surroundings or swap them out for one of the pre-set backgrounds.There is also a low-light mode toggle that helps boost visibility in darker settings. With just a quick toggle, users can enhance the lighting quality of their video feed, making it easier to communicate clearly even when the natural light isn’t great.Adding to these features is the touch-up mode, which serves as a gentle filter to smooth out skin imperfections and give users a more polished look during video calls.Also, keep in mind that WhatsApp will automatically remember your previous settings when you start a new video call, including the chosen background and color filter. This means you won’t have to keep adjusting your settings every time you jump on a call.Offering users more ways to spice up their video calls and make their appearance uniquely their own is a plus. I think that with these new features, WhatsApp is heading in the right direction for improving the user experience and making the app even more competitive.