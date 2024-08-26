Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

WhatsApp’s AR effects and filters are coming to iOS users, too

By
0comments
WhatsApp’s AR effects and filters are coming to iOS users, too
Earlier this summer, WhatsApp began testing AR (augmented reality) call effects and filters on Android. Now, a little later, but not surprisingly, the Meta-owned messaging app is working on bringing this feature to iOS as well.

AR effects and filters for all WhatsApp users


With the latest WhatsApp beta update (24.17.10.74) for iOS now available on TestFlight, it has been discovered that WhatsApp is bringing AR call effects and filters to its iPhone app, too.

While AR call effects and filters might initially be available to just a few users, WhatsApp typically broadens access in the days or weeks that follow.



The new AR effects let users spice up their video calls by adding a personal touch. For instance, there is a variety of dynamic facial filters to choose from, allowing users to change their look in real-time and adjust the overall color tone of their video feed.

Additionally, WhatsApp has rolled out a background editing tool that gives users even more ways to customize their video calls. With this feature, users can either blur their surroundings or swap them out for one of the pre-set backgrounds.

There is also a low-light mode toggle that helps boost visibility in darker settings. With just a quick toggle, users can enhance the lighting quality of their video feed, making it easier to communicate clearly even when the natural light isn’t great.

Adding to these features is the touch-up mode, which serves as a gentle filter to smooth out skin imperfections and give users a more polished look during video calls.

Also, keep in mind that WhatsApp will automatically remember your previous settings when you start a new video call, including the chosen background and color filter. This means you won’t have to keep adjusting your settings every time you jump on a call.

Offering users more ways to spice up their video calls and make their appearance uniquely their own is a plus. I think that with these new features, WhatsApp is heading in the right direction for improving the user experience and making the app even more competitive.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October

Latest News

Adaptive Touch launches on the Google Pixel 9 series so you can unlock when your fingers are wet
Adaptive Touch launches on the Google Pixel 9 series so you can unlock when your fingers are wet
Grabbing iPad from the room is too much of a chore? Apple's robotic iPad will be for you
Grabbing iPad from the room is too much of a chore? Apple's robotic iPad will be for you
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Lack of moderation lands Telegram CEO in jail
Lack of moderation lands Telegram CEO in jail
iOS 18 adds this great feature that uses Face ID to lock your apps and also hide them from others
iOS 18 adds this great feature that uses Face ID to lock your apps and also hide them from others
Insider surprised by Apple's 'unusual' pre-launch move ahead of iPhone 16 release
Insider surprised by Apple's 'unusual' pre-launch move ahead of iPhone 16 release
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless