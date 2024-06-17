WhatsApp rolling out feature that lets you set HD quality as the default for media
Image credit — PhoneArena
WhatsApp, one of the most popular encrypted messaging apps, is gearing up for a significant update that could change the way users share media. The app is rolling out an HD quality default setting, a change that could make high-resolution images and videos the new norm.
This upcoming feature builds upon the app's previous enhancements in media sharing. In August, WhatsApp introduced an HD image sharing option, followed shortly by HD video sharing. While HD doesn't equate to uncompressed, it significantly improves the resolution of photos and videos compared to WhatsApp's standard compression, which can often reduce media quality.
Previously, users had to rely on workarounds like attaching media as documents to bypass the compression, adding unnecessary steps to the sharing process. The new default setting eliminates the need for such workarounds, making sharing high-quality media seamless and intuitive.
According to reports from Android Police and beta users, the new default setting has been spotted in beta version 2.24.13.10 of the WhatsApp app. This suggests that the feature is in its final stages of testing and could be released globally soon. Users can check if they have the option in the app's settings under Storage and data > Media upload quality.
The rumored WhatsApp default media upload quality setting is now live for me on Android.— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) June 16, 2024
Now I can finally send in HD by default without having to flip it on every time! pic.twitter.com/6sJSPXFPAE
While this feature is a welcome addition for many users, WhatsApp does caution that HD quality files can be significantly larger than standard quality files, potentially consuming more bandwidth and storage space. However, for users who prioritize image and video quality, this tradeoff might be worth it.
The introduction of an HD quality default setting aligns with WhatsApp's continuous efforts to enhance its user experience and stay competitive. Looking ahead, it's possible that WhatsApp will further expand its HD media features, however, there's no official word on when or if these features will be implemented.
