WhatsApp rolling out feature that lets you set HD quality as the default for media

Image credit — PhoneArena

The rumored WhatsApp default media upload quality setting is now live for me on Android.



Now I can finally send in HD by default without having to flip it on every time! pic.twitter.com/6sJSPXFPAE — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) June 16, 2024





While this feature is a welcome addition for many users, WhatsApp does caution that HD quality files can be significantly larger than standard quality files, potentially consuming more bandwidth and storage space. However, for users who prioritize image and video quality, this tradeoff might be worth it.The introduction of an HD quality default setting aligns with WhatsApp's continuous efforts to enhance its user experience and stay competitive. Looking ahead, it's possible that WhatsApp will further expand its HD media features, however, there's no official word on when or if these features will be implemented.