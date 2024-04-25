WhatsApp is working on an option to stop notifications when someone reacts to your status updates

Image credit: WABetaInfo





This change comes amid a growing trend of messaging apps giving users more control over their notification settings. Many users find constant notifications to be distracting and overwhelming, and they appreciate the ability to customize their experience. With this update, WhatsApp is following suit and offering its users more control over how they use the app.It's important to note that this feature is still under development, so it's not yet available to all WhatsApp users. However, the fact that it's being tested suggests that it could be rolled out more widely in a future update. So, if you're someone who finds status update reaction notifications to be annoying, you may soon have the option to turn them off.This new feature from WhatsApp is a welcome change for users who want more control over how often their device pings them with notifications. It gives them the ability to customize their settings and avoid being bombarded with alerts for every reaction to their status updates, especially in cases where there are many contacts to keep up with.