WhatsApp rolls out a new interface and brings that Instagram vibe
The WhatsApp beta for Android (v.2.24.1.6) update brings a new interface when sharing channel updates to Status.
For now, the feature is available to some beta testers, but it’ll be rolled out to more people in the coming weeks (via WABetaInfo).
As seen above, those who have received the v.2.24.1.6 update may explore a new interface that enhances the way users view a channel update from a status update. Specifically, WhatsApp will create a dedicated layout for the channel update, with the aim of providing clarity that the content posted on Status originates from a channel.
Those who want to check it out and see if this feature is already available to their accounts, can simply share a channel update to their status (the quickest method to do this is by forwarding a channel update). It’s also important to note that WhatsApp has recently introduced another entry point within the status subtitle, allowing users to promptly access and view the content from the associated channel.
The WhatsApp experts at WABetaInfo say that the refreshed interface offers an intuitive layout, “making it easier for users to interact and access shared channel updates”. They also note that this interface aligns with contemporary design trends – “it’s very similar to the layout offered by Instagram when sharing posts as Instagram Stories”.
