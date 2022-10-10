WhatsApp might soon increase the group chat cap to 1024 people









Furthermore, to give admins better control over these large groups, WhatsApp is also working on a new set of tools. For example, it wants to introduce a list of pending participants — which is a section that lists all the people wanting to join a group and lets admins approve them at any time — and an approval system that enables admins to choose who can add new participants to the group.



Sadly, there is no information on when WhatsApp will release these features to regular users. If you want to have a group chat with 1000+ people right now, you could create a group in Telegram. The cap there is 200,000 people, which should be plenty enough. Before the limit increase, many large companies that use WhatsApp had to make and manage multiple group chats because they couldn't add all of their employees to one single conversation. And now, just a few months after the raise, WhatsApp wants to double the limit again, enabling even bigger companies to use the app as their main communication method.

If you are a WhatsApp user with a lot of friends, and we mean a lot, lot — 1000+ — you will be happy to learn that, soon, you will probably be able to add up to 1024 of your friends in one group chat.Asfirst reported, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to select WhatsApp beta testers that increases the current 512-person group chat cap to 1024.Previously, you could only add up to 256 people in one group chat, but WhatsApp saw that wasn't enough anymore, and in June 2022, it increased the limit to 512 people. After all, if you are a big business with a lot of employees that use WhatsApp as its main communication app, a 256-person cap is just not enough.