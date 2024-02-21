WhatsApp might let you choose your "inner circle" for faster contact









As seen in the screenshot, users will soon have the ability to select their favorite contacts. Once chosen, these favorites will appear prominently at the top of the calls tab, making it easier to reach out to your most contacted users with just a single tap.



Users will be able to handpick their favorite contacts from the contacts picker, creating a personalized experience based on their preferences.



The Favorites bar will make calling your preferred contacts on WhatsApp much quicker. If you often make calls using WhatsApp, this shortcut will save you valuable time, eliminating the need to search through your call log or contact list repeatedly.



The feature to set favorite contacts for quick calls is currently in development and is expected to be available in a future update of the app.



In other news, the Meta-owned messaging app is expected to undergo an update that could alter the appearance of the status updates tray. Additionally, due to a recently enacted law in the EU, WhatsApp might introduce cross-platform usability, allowing users to send messages to other apps such as iMessage, Telegram, Google Messages, and Signal.

If you're a WhatsApp user, and with over 3 billion users worldwide, chances are you are, you've likely noticed the app's frequent updates and addition of new features. Now, there's another one in the pipeline, aimed at enhancing convenience for users.According to, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.5.5), available on the Google Play Store, indicates that WhatsApp is working on introducing the option to select favorite contacts directly within the Android app.