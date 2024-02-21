Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

WhatsApp might let you choose your "inner circle" for faster contact

Apps
WhatsApp might let you choose your "inner circle" for faster contact
If you're a WhatsApp user, and with over 3 billion users worldwide, chances are you are, you've likely noticed the app's frequent updates and addition of new features. Now, there's another one in the pipeline, aimed at enhancing convenience for users.

According to WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.5.5), available on the Google Play Store, indicates that WhatsApp is working on introducing the option to select favorite contacts directly within the Android app.



As seen in the screenshot, users will soon have the ability to select their favorite contacts. Once chosen, these favorites will appear prominently at the top of the calls tab, making it easier to reach out to your most contacted users with just a single tap.

Users will be able to handpick their favorite contacts from the contacts picker, creating a personalized experience based on their preferences.

The Favorites bar will make calling your preferred contacts on WhatsApp much quicker. If you often make calls using WhatsApp, this shortcut will save you valuable time, eliminating the need to search through your call log or contact list repeatedly.

The feature to set favorite contacts for quick calls is currently in development and is expected to be available in a future update of the app.

In other news, the Meta-owned messaging app is expected to undergo an update that could alter the appearance of the status updates tray. Additionally, due to a recently enacted law in the EU, WhatsApp might introduce cross-platform usability, allowing users to send messages to other apps such as iMessage, Telegram, Google Messages, and Signal.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless