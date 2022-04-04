WhatsApp limits the number of messages users can forward to prevent spread of misinformation

Fake news remains a hot topic and three years ago WhatsApp tried to battle against it by limiting the number of already forwarded messages that users could forward to other groups at one time. WhatsApp's restrictions were being enforced only in Brazil at that time, but the restrictions are now being rolled out worldwide. Starting with the WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.7.2, WhatsApp users everywhere are not allowed to forward messages already forwarded to more than one group chat on Android.





According to WABetaInfo (via 9to5Mac ), late last week WhatsApp implemented the same restrictions on the iOS version of WhatsApp (beta 22.7.0.76). You can understand that by limiting how often messages are forwarded, WhatsApp is reducing the number of its subscribers receiving possible fake news. To make sure that misinformation is not being spread, messages that have already been forwarded are subject to these new rules.





Let's make something clear though, if you are the originator of a message, you have no limitations on how often you can forward your message. On the other hand, if you receive a message that has already been forwarded to you, it cannot be forwarded again to more than one group chat. Right now only certain beta testers have received the restrictions although it will be enabled for everyone over the next few days.





Another new beta update is coming to WhatsApp for Android users, version 2.22.8.11 will allow users to employ certain shortcuts when selecting a phone number in a chat bubble. Previously, tapping on a phone number in a chat bubble would take you to your phone's default dialer app. But now, instead, WhatsApp looks to see if the phone number you've tapped on is owned by someone with a WhatsApp account.





If the phone number is on WhatsApp, you can immediately start a new chat, call the number, or add it to your contacts list. If the number selected is not on WhatsApp, you'll have the option to call the number or add it to your contacts list.



