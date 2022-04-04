 WhatsApp limits the number of messages users can forward to prevent spread of misinformation - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
iOS Android Apps

WhatsApp limits the number of messages users can forward to prevent spread of misinformation

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
WhatsApp limits the number of messages users can forward to prevent spread of misinformation
Fake news remains a hot topic and three years ago WhatsApp tried to battle against it by limiting the number of already forwarded messages that users could forward to other groups at one time. WhatsApp's restrictions were being enforced only in Brazil at that time, but the restrictions are now being rolled out worldwide. Starting with the WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.7.2, WhatsApp users everywhere are not allowed to forward messages already forwarded to more than one group chat on Android.

According to WABetaInfo (via 9to5Mac), late last week WhatsApp implemented the same restrictions on the iOS version of WhatsApp (beta 22.7.0.76). You can understand that by limiting how often messages are forwarded, WhatsApp is reducing the number of its subscribers receiving possible fake news. To make sure that misinformation is not being spread, messages that have already been forwarded are subject to these new rules.

Let's make something clear though, if you are the originator of a message, you have no limitations on how often you can forward your message. On the other hand, if you receive a message that has already been forwarded to you, it cannot be forwarded again to more than one group chat. Right now only certain beta testers have received the restrictions although it will be enabled for everyone over the next few days.

Another new beta update is coming to WhatsApp for Android users, version 2.22.8.11 will allow users to employ certain shortcuts when selecting a phone number in a chat bubble. Previously, tapping on a phone number in a chat bubble would take you to your phone's default dialer app. But now, instead, WhatsApp looks to see if the phone number you've tapped on is owned by someone with a WhatsApp account.

If the phone number is on WhatsApp, you can immediately start a new chat, call the number, or add it to your contacts list.  If the number selected is not on WhatsApp, you'll have the option to call the number or add it to your contacts list.

You can install the WhatsApp (beta) app from the Google Play Store for Android users, or the App Store for iOS users.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

New feature automatically changes Gboard QWERTY to a new language when you type
by Alan Friedman,  3
New feature automatically changes Gboard QWERTY to a new language when you type
LG reveals the name of the phones that will get Android 12 this quarter
by Anam Hamid,  1
LG reveals the name of the phones that will get Android 12 this quarter
Android 13 feature could allow single eSIM to connect to two carriers at the same time
by Alan Friedman,  2
Android 13 feature could allow single eSIM to connect to two carriers at the same time
Here's how much it could cost to rent the iPhone with the rumored subscription program
by Anam Hamid,  13
Here's how much it could cost to rent the iPhone with the rumored subscription program
10 Ultra-overrated new Android and iPhone features: Falling for Samsung and Apple's marketing tricks
by Martin Filipov,  17
10 Ultra-overrated new Android and iPhone features: Falling for Samsung and Apple's marketing tricks
Apple's list of "Must-Have Apps" leaves out some big names and this could be why
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple's list of "Must-Have Apps" leaves out some big names and this could be why
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless