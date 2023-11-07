WhatsApp for Android brings back Muted Updates and Channel Polls in latest beta updates





Shortly after, As reported by WaBetaInfo , WhatsApp brought back Muted updates in version v2.23.24.11 of the Android beta app, which had disappeared from the main Updates tab following the arrival of Channels. Previously, users could still access Muted updates by tapping the three-dot menu in the Updates tab, but this was not as convenient as having them directly displayed in the main tab.Shortly after, v2.23.24.12 was released , which introduces the ability to create and share polls within Channels. This feature is similar to the polls feature that is already available in one-on-one and group chats, but with a few key differences.





Source - WaBetaInfo



In order to prevent spamming and ensure that poll results are accurate, the feature within Channels are limited to one choice per user. Additionally, in order to protect privacy, Channel polls are also anonymous — meaning that no one can see who voted for what.



The ability to create and share polls within Channels is a useful new feature that can be used for a variety of purposes, such as gathering feedback from community members or running contests and giveaways. Similarly, the return of Muted updates is a welcome change for users who prefer to keep their status updates muted. With this feature, users can easily view all of their muted status updates in one place without having to navigate through multiple menus. In order to prevent spamming and ensure that poll results are accurate, the feature within Channels are limited to one choice per user. Additionally, in order to protect privacy, Channel polls are also anonymous — meaning that no one can see who voted for what.The ability to create and share polls within Channels is a useful new feature that can be used for a variety of purposes, such as gathering feedback from community members or running contests and giveaways. Similarly, the return of Muted updates is a welcome change for users who prefer to keep their status updates muted. With this feature, users can easily view all of their muted status updates in one place without having to navigate through multiple menus.





Unfortunately, as both of these features are currently only showing up for a limited amount of users using the beta app, and the WhatsApp beta program is currently — and almost always — full to capacity, it might be a bit until we see then both show up on the stable public app.

WhatsApp, one of the world's most popular instant messaging apps, is constantly rolling out new features and updates in an effort to improve the user experience. In the past week alone, the app's developers have released two new beta updates on Android that introduce a couple of interesting features, including the return of Muted updates and the ability to create and share polls within Channels.